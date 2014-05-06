Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Australia's Mining Fiscal Regime: H1 2014 market report to its offering

Australia has abundant and diverse natural resources which include extensive coal, iron ore, copper, gold, natural gas, and uranium reserves. The federal and state governments in Australia have separate roles and responsibilities with regards to resource exploration and development. Mineral resources are owned by the Australian or state/territory governments, rather than private individuals.



Scope



The report outlines Australia's governing bodies, governing laws, mining rights and obligations and key fiscal terms which includes royalty for the individual states, minerals resource rent tax, corporate income tax, capital gains tax, deductions, depreciation, withholding tax, loss carry forward, loss carry back offset and service and goods tax.



Reasons to Buy



Gain an overview of Australia's mining fiscal regime.



Key Highlights



â€¢ The federal and state governments in Australia have separate roles and responsibilities with regards to resource exploration and development. Mineral resources are owned by the Australian or state/territory governments, rather than private individuals.



â€¢ The Minerals Council of Australia represents Australia in national and international markets for the exploration, mining and processing of minerals. Its member companies contribute more than 85% of the annual mineral production.



â€¢ The Department of Industry was established in September 2013. Its main purpose is to increase Australiaâ€™s economic prosperity and improve productivity, competitiveness, security, and the sustainability of resources.



â€¢ Geoscience Australia is responsible for generating geoscientific information.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153544/australias-mining-fiscal-regime-h1-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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