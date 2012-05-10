Australia's Premier Sticker and Label Printer, Mediapoint, Expanding Printing Technology

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2012 -- Expansion and innovation have always been on the cards for the Xuereb brothers, Jamie and Jason. Having built their company up from a high school dream of servicing their friends’ sticker needs to becoming one of the continent’s largest printer of customizable stickers, flyers and marketing materials, Mediapoint continues to grow.



The company recently launched an expansion initiative, upgrading its printing capabilities to provide higher quality products to it clients, and by doing so, positions itself as even more of a leader in the market of stickers and adhesive-based marketing. The expansion means Mediapoint is using top of the line print technology.



The new printers allow Mediapoint to print at speeds never seen in the industry, which is especially great on the large jobs, said Jamie Xuereb. Also, as the heads run on an inkjet-based ink, the consumables are much cheaper than other alternatives.



Because of the expansion, Mediapoint clients will now see cheaper rates – some of the most inexpensive printing rates on the market – in the new flat-rate pricing, which means quotes for projects are complete in minutes.



According to Mediapoint (mediapoint.com.au), the company’s new label printing capabilities also means great print set up and more flexibility in colour set up, said Jason Xuereb.



“With older toner-based set ups, colour consistency is a major issue as output colour can change based on toner levels. Our new printers eliminate this concern, and quality is never an issue for clients” he said.



The site is a complete one stop shop for all printing needs. With simple to understand navigation customers can choose exactly the type of printing they require from stickers, displays, stationary, Vehicle signage and digital printing to name a few. Mediapoint give examples of all printing types and simple to understand pricing tables so customers can instantly choose printing to fit their budget.



Mediapoint are so proud of the quality of their work customers can get a variety of free samples shipped directly to their door.



About Mediapoint

Mediapoint was started in 2006 by two brothers, Jamie and Jason Xuereb, when they decided to buy a sticker printer off eBay to sell stickers to their friends at high school. The printer quickly wore out, and they replaced it with a more advanced printer and started servicing business clients of their family and friends. From humble beginnings, Mediapoint has grown into Australia's leading provider of high-quality adhesive based printing products, with a factory and showroom in Sunshine West, Victoria. Mediapoint serves all types of businesses throughout Australia including its biggest companies.



For more information about Mediapoint, printing services and how-to information, visit http://www.mediapoint.com.au/