Recently published research from Canadean, "Austria Beverage Forecasts March 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Published by Canadean, Austria Beverage Forecasts provide consumption trends 1999 to 2013 provisional and 2014 to 2019 forecasts for key beverage categories.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This bi-annual report from Canadean is designed to show past consumption trends for all commercial beverage categories and forecast trends five years into the future. Product analysis is broken down into 30 categories: packaged water, bulk/HOD water, carbonates, juice, nectars, still drinks, squash/syrups, fruit powders, iced/rtd tea drinks, iced/rtd coffee drinks, sports drink, energy drinks, hot tea, hot coffee, beer, sorghum beer, cider, spirits, wine, fortified wine, sake, rice wine, FABs, dairy drinks (white milk, fermented milk, drinking yogurt, flavoured milk, soymilk, evaporated and condensed milk).
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What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The current economic environment remains gloomy in western markets and Eurozone countries are having a particularly turbulent ride. Fortunes will be mixed for the beverage industry in the coming years, but emerging markets continue to hold great potential.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The key driving force behind commercial beverages remains Asia, with China and India leading the way. The growing consumer base and rising disposable incomes levels is fuelling growth in these markets. Health awareness, particularly regarding sugar content in beverages and price- sensitivity are important global trends.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report facilitates valuable data comparisons, enabling the user to monitor the development of commercial beverages over time by category and determine share of throat. It is an essential aid for anyone interested in the beverage industry.
Key Features and Benefits
Data for 30 individual beverage categories, covering historical trends (1999-2013 provisional and 2014-2019 forecast provided in excel).
Data measures in million litres and litres per capita
Supporting analysis for the individual beverage categories
Individual market data
Key Market Issues
Global economic uncertainty will still stifle growth in many markets and act to dissuade investment in riskier, usually more innovative products. This means that even after a recovery has been established there could still be some 'lag' between growth in economies and growth in the soft drinks market, especially for the younger demographics that are attracted to innovative products.
The Beer segment is seeing declines in many important markets and muted uptake in markets that could have been important for future growth, for example the younger generation in Japan are showing a lack of interest in the category.
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