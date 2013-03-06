Recently published research from GlobalData, "Austria Hospital Supplies Market Outlook to 2018 - Disposable Hospital Supplies, Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment, Operating Room Equipment, Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment and Others", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Austria Hospital Supplies Market Outlook to 2018 - Disposable Hospital Supplies, Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment, Operating Room Equipment, Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment and Others" provides key market data on the Austria Hospital Supplies market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within market categories - Disposable Hospital Supplies, Syringes and Needles, Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment, Operating Room Equipment, Patient Examination Devices and Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Hospital Supplies market categories - Disposable Hospital Supplies, Syringes and Needles, Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment, Operating Room Equipment, Patient Examination Devices and Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Austria Hospital Supplies market.
- Key players covered include Getinge AB, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, Invacare Corporation and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Austria Hospital Supplies competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Getinge AB, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, Invacare Corporation, Covidien plc, Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc., 3M Health Care, Steris Corporation, Ansell Limited, Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG, Paul Hartmann AG, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Sunrise Medical, Inc., Baxter International Inc., BERCHTOLD Holding GmbH, Skytron, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Permobil AB, Belimed Sauter AG, Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH, Smiths Medical
