Recently published research from GlobalData, "Austria Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2018 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors and Others", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "Austria Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2018 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors and Others" provides key market data on the Austria Patient Monitoring market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within seven market categories - Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Patient Monitoring Accessories, Micro-Electromechanical Systems, Remote Patient Monitoring, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors, Neonatal Monitors and Fetal Monitors. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Patient Monitoring market categories - Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Patient Monitoring Accessories, Micro-Electromechanical Systems, Remote Patient Monitoring, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors, Neonatal Monitors and Fetal Monitors.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within seven market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the seven market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Austria Patient Monitoring market.
- Key players covered include Philips Healthcare , GE Healthcare, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA , 3M Health Care Ltd., Biotronik SE & Co. KG , Schiller AG and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Austria Patient Monitoring competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, 3M Health Care Ltd., Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Schiller AG, Mindray Medical International Limited, Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd., OSI Systems, Inc., Medtronic, Inc., Ambu A/S, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Covidien plc, A&D Medical / LifeSource, Welch Allyn Inc., ConMed Corporation, Paul Hartmann AG, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Microlife Corporation, ArjoHuntleigh, Rossmax International Ltd., Terumo Corporation
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United States Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2018 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors and Others
- United Kingdom Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2018 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors and Others
- Sweden Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2018 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors and Others
- Netherlands Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2018 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors and Others
- Denmark Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2018 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors and Others
- Czech Republic Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2018 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors and Others
- New Zealand Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2018 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors and Others
- Taiwan Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2018 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors and Others
- Republic of Korea Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2018 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors and Others
- China Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2018 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors and Others