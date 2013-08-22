Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Austria Renewables Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering
We have maintained our 2013 growth forecast for non-hydropower renewable energy
generation in Austria as we have not seen any material changes in the sector or any major projects. We
expect growth to be driven mainly from solar and wind energy. We note that the Austrian government could
make further amendments to the country's regulatory policy framework in the near future. We have also
maintained our long-term non-hydropower generation average growth forecast for the same reasons, and
highlight strong private sector interest in solar energy and further regulatory changes as risks to our
outlook.
We have maintained our 2013 growth forecast for non-hydropower renewable energy generation in Austria
at 6.6%. This is because we have not seen any material changes in the sector or any major projects. We
expect growth to be driven mainly from solar and wind energy.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/139664/austria-renewables-report-q4-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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