Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Austria Renewables Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

We have maintained our 2013 growth forecast for non-hydropower renewable energy

generation in Austria as we have not seen any material changes in the sector or any major projects. We

expect growth to be driven mainly from solar and wind energy. We note that the Austrian government could

make further amendments to the country's regulatory policy framework in the near future. We have also

maintained our long-term non-hydropower generation average growth forecast for the same reasons, and

highlight strong private sector interest in solar energy and further regulatory changes as risks to our

outlook.

We have maintained our 2013 growth forecast for non-hydropower renewable energy generation in Austria

at 6.6%. This is because we have not seen any material changes in the sector or any major projects. We

expect growth to be driven mainly from solar and wind energy.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139664/austria-renewables-report-q4-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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