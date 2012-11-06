Authentic Mexican Cuisine in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- Mexican food in the United States has always been considered the cheap fast food ethnic Mexican cuisine, NC that is affordable and the same, everywhere you go. There is hardly a differentiation in Mexican restaurants in the U.S. according to popular opinion which can also be said about Chinese fast food/ take out places as well. Much of this is due to the lack of understanding and appreciation for an authentic Mexican food that embodies fresh ingredients and sauces that complement the dishes. Corn tortillas and beans and rice are probably a staple found amongst many menu items but how they are cared for and prepared make a huge difference in satisfying the culinary palate.



The American public is much more discerning in their tastes than many restaurants give them credit for. Additionally, the American public yearns for authenticity from those Mexican and ethnic restaurants that dare to offer it and challenge the conventional wisdom. Monterrey Mexican Restaurant in Chapel Hill, NC has forged ahead with a number of locations throughout North Carolina, Virginia, and Maryland. (9 in total) Each location offers the real deal and the type of Mexican food that the Mexican grandmothers would be proud.



The display and ambiance is equally important as setting the tone for an excellent Mexican food experience. For more information on Monterrey Mexican Restaurant and its sister locations, call and find them at: (919) 969-8750 http://www.monterreychapelhill.com 237 S. Elliot Rd Chapel Hill, NC 27514