Authentic Self-Expression and Expert Insights with Viki Winterton on LOVE LIGHT

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- Viki Winterton brings to the table a plethora of resources to find your voice and wholeheartedly connect with yourself. Tune in for innovative ways to meet personal and business challenges.The show will air live on January 24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel.



Viki Winterton is the Founder of Expert Insights Publishing and Home of bestselling award-winning books and magazines. It is a Family of Opportunity where people, ideas and purpose unite to create possibility with a mission to give authors a voice and platform to make their dreams a reality.



VoiceAmerica Host, Dr. Jean Marie Farish, is a member of the Bestselling Authors International Organization and has co-authored books with Viki and other bestselling authors. Her published book, My Joy Journal for children, in English and Spanish, was a #1 bestseller. Together, they have a mission to donate as many books as possible to schools, hospitals, churches, group homes, and enrichment programs. On February 5-9, Dr. Farish will be one of the recipients of the EIPPY Book Awards at the 2020 EIPPYBook Awards Extravaganza in Manzanilla, Mexico.



Viki Winterton is truly an inspiration, and has made a difference in the lives of authors and readers of her many thought-provoking books. She helps people be themselves and love who they are by taking advantage of the wide variety of resources offered by her organization.



Find out more at https://expertinsights.com and https://www.mybookmybiz.com.



