Authentic Sushi Catering in Boston Comes Into the Homes for Celebrating

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- The Boston catering business has just gotten a new twist thanks to an innovative idea promoted by Offersushi. While most people may associate catering with traditional foods, Offersushi is providing sushi catering, for homes as well as businesses. Sushi catering is something relatively new to the Boston area, a unique idea that is certain to provide families as well as businesses an alternative to the traditional catered meals.



Traditionally, businesses offer catered events to celebrate achievements, welcome guests and when holding meetings and seminars for their employees. Catering their events is a time honored tradition that is firmly based in practicality since it means that people actually stay in the room or nearby to enjoy their lunches instead of having to travel. However, many catered meals fall into a fairly standard collection of cold cuts, fruits and vegetables and the like. There are exceptions, but they usually fall to the exceptional caterers.



http://www.offersushi.com has filled in obvious gap in the choices provided in catering services by having authentic sushi available for these events and more. The sushi is prepared in the traditional manner and comes in a wide variety of flavors as well. The professional team at Offersushi has a number of tasty sushi treats that are prepared for their catering service such as the famed California Roll, Red Sox Maki, Tuna Crunch, Avocado and Asparagus Roll and Dragon Roll just to name a few.



What makes the Offersushi catering service stand out for Boston residents is the emphasis on traditional Japanese preparation with the accent on including interesting new flavors that are unique to this catering service. Headed by Chef Ryan, Offersushi represents a leap forward in the Boston catering. service by providing this unique food that is perfect for so many business events.



For the residents of Boston, catering birthday, bachelorette and surprise parties along with anniversaries and other special events now has a new twist thanks to Offersushi. This unique take on catering has brought about new choices, variety and fun for residents who now have new choices to make when considering what type of food should be catered for their event.



Offersushi has certainly broadened the traditional choices offered for events such as bat/bar mitzvah parties, weddings, holidays such as Christmas and Thanksgiving, Yacht and Sushi fan parties as well. The professional team at Offersushi has managed to refine their services to offer the taste of Japan with the touch of the Boston area as well, creating more than just the unique combination of sushi and catering.



About Offersushi

Based in the Boston area, http://www.offersushi.com is the company run by Chef Ryan that serves the greater Boston area, including Andover, Brookline, Cohasset and Weston to name a few of the surrounding communities. Offersushi also teaches sushi classes where participants learn how to correctly roll sushi in the proper manner. The insight that Offersushi provides into this timeless Japanese tradition is certainly education, impressive and definitely fun as well. For Boston residents who have been introduced to sushi catering, the world is never going to be the same.



Contact



To learn more about Offersushi, please contact:



Ryan Pellumbi, Head Chef at Offersushi

Boston, MA, 02110

Phone: 508-450-9063

http://www.offersushi.com

ryan@offersushi.com