Key Players in This Report Include: Authentix (United States), Avery Dennison (United States), Brady (United States), De La Reu (United Kingdom), Wisekey (Switzerland), Product DNA (Switzerland), Infineon (Germany), Merck Group (Germany), SIPCA (Switzerland), Assa Abloy (Sweden), Centro Grafico (Italy), Sunchemicals (United States), Authentic Vision (Australia), Applied DNA Science (United States), CILS International (United Kingdom).



Definition: Protecting a brand online leads to increased sales by reducing the inexpensive counterfeits that take away revenue. Authentic items will be viewed as more dependable and of higher quality if low-grade imitations are eliminated from the market. Food and beverage, chemicals, consumer electronics, automotive components, medical devices and medicines, and agriculture are all part of the counterfeit product sector, which is continuously growing.



On 19 July 2021, SIPCA announces a partnership with Product DNA that combines expertise and experience in Band Protection. Product DNA delivers e-platforms in product and supply chain traceability, whereas SICPA provides material-based security features ranging from overt to forensic as well as digital integrity services. Product DNA makes use of the KSI Blockchain technology, which is a public platform committed to publishing and promoting consumer products' traceability and transparency. Many firms in diverse sectors, such as cosmetics, construction, food & drinks, luxury, textile, watchmakers, and leather products, have found the combination of SICPA's and Product DNA's experience in their respective fields to be critical.



Market Opportunities:

Growth of Consumer Goods and Stringent Policies on Counterfeiting Activities and Awareness of Human Safety will Propel the Authentication and Brand Protection Market

Adoption of Brand Protection by Vertical Industries Such as Automotive, Food and Beverages, Agriculture, Clothing and Pharmaceutical will Boost the Authentication and Brand Protection Market



Market Trends:

Technology Expansion Such as Blockchain and Cloud Computing

Advancement in Authentication Technologies such as RFID's, Barcodes, Holograms, and Tamper Evident Seal and Tapes



Market Drivers:

Growing Stringent Anti-Counterfeiting Laws and Regulation Enforced by the Government

Increasing Focus on Securing Product and Brand Integrity



On 14 July 2021, Authentix announces the acquisition of Strategic IP Information Pte Ltd. (SIPI) to expand its suite of Digital Security Technology. The acquisition with SIPI will broaden the breadth of Authentix's services, including online anti-counterfeiting and content rights management. Integration of both online investigation and copyright protection services is a crucial component of the growth strategy. SIPI is a high-quality company that complements the skills and strategic direction of Authentix. Governments, central banks, and commercial products are all targets for Authentix's authentication systems. To assist clients, reduce risks, increase revenue, and achieve a competitive advantage, the firm uses a partnership approach.



The Global Authentication And Brand Protection Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Apparel, Luxury Goods, Cosmetics, Others), Technology (Overt, Covert, Digital, Forensic), Authentication Mode (Smartphone Authentication, Blockchain Authentication), Offering (Security Labels, Security Inks, Holograms, Barcodes, RFID, Authentication Chips, QR Codes)



Global Authentication And Brand Protection market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



