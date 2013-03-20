Author and Inspirational Speaker to Present to Brunswick, GA High School and College Age Students

Rockaway, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Dr. Alvin Perry has announced he will present Keep Your Feet Movin’, You’re One Step Away from Positive Change, at The College of Coastal Georgia/South East GA Conference Center, on Monday, March 25. The presentation is intended to provide participants with a sense of awareness of the options, challenges, and possibilities which lie ahead.



A one hour inspirational presentation will take place for high school and college age students. Attendees will also get a copy of The Circus Act, Unleash the Entrepreneur Spirit in You, autographed by Dr. Perry himself. The private reception and book signing will take place from 4:00pm to 5:45pm and the presentation will go from 6:00pm to 7:00pm in the Campus Conference Center.



The inspirational event targets students of the Glynn County School System, the largest public education system in southeast Georgia with about 13,000 students. Sponsors are being accepted for the presentation, supporting the financial needs and success of this important event. Those who sponsor the event receive autographed copies of Dr. Perry’s latest book, a reserved seat at the presentation, access to a private book signing, and acknowledgment during the presentation.



Sponsorship levels go from Bronze, at $500 up to Platinum at $2,500. Community sponsors are making the event possible; the first is Carl Gregory, Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Brunswick, Inc.



Alvin S. Perry, DBA author and presenter of Keep Your Feet Movin’, You’re One Step Away from Positive Change, builds on over 20 years in the consumer products and consulting industries. He has held management positions at many top corporations and also has over a decade of entrepreneurship experience. In addition, Dr. Perry has worked as an adjunct faculty member at several large schools and has a DBA degree in Entrepreneurship from Walden University and dual bachelors of Business Administration Degrees, in marketing and management, from Valdosta State University. He is also 1985 graduate of Brunswick High School.



The Keep Your Feet Movin’ presentation will take place on Monday, March 25, 2013 while the author’s book, The Circus Act, Unleash the Entrepreneur Spirit in You, is available now. The book can be purchased at http://www.thecircusact.com.



For interviews, contact Alvin Perry (862) 397-4716 or aperry@criticalzoneinc.com