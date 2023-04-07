Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2023 -- Rob A. Gentile is a best selling author and motivational speaker that has experienced multiple near death experiences. He is also the recipient of a donor heart. We are honored to have him as our guest on Spirits Speak, Exploring the Afterlife.



Rob A. Gentile is the son of Italian immigrants. His father worked in a steel-mill, and so Gentile grew up in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania. Gentile has spent his career as a sales engineer in the steel industry while married to his wife, Melanie, for over 30 years. Together, they have devoted themselves to their special needs daughter, Maria, who is in her twenties, and whom Rob refers to as "pure spirit."



Throughout her childhood, he grappled with difficult questions about prayer and why children must suffer. Answers came in a sudden and unexpected way—at age 56 he had a massive heart attack, then flatlined, and had a near-death experience (NDE). Self-discovery and spiritual awakening continued while waiting to receive a donor heart.



We will explore his miraculous journey as he discovered the miracles of God and his path into the future. You can read more about his amazing life at www.robagentile.com. We will be opening the phone lines during the third segment of the show so you can ask a question of Rob. The number is 866-473-5788.



