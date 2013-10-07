Author Breathes Fire Into Kid's Bad Behaviour

Richmond, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Children's book author, Sigal Adler, strikes again with another book in the hit series of kid's ebooks that tackle bad behaviour. Adler's refreshing style is translated from her original Hebrew to bring her Israeli best-sellers to a new audience Stateside.



How To Raise A Dragon Kid is the latest book in the hit series available on Kindle and it is available on Kindle from Amazon. The book is aimed at children in the 4-8 age range and tackles the issues of children's behaviours--in particular the need for children to be respectful to their parents. The book helps children understand the impact of their behaviour on their parents' emotions.



Adler's book series is based on 'values and rhyme' and use the medium of colourful and engaging graphics with rhyming text to put a spell on children they can't resist. In this cautionary tale, the story is told of a young boy who becomes the son of a dragon in his own mind. However, when he continues to push the limits, he soon learns a lesson.



Parents are delighted with the latest book in the series, which includes 'The Snail Who Forgot The Mail' and describe it as "wonderful", "imaginative" and delightful" - a story children will never tire of, and a “truly imaginative and vivid read.” Now available in English for the first time, the book is fast becoming a sure fire hit among American parents.



For more information on 'How To Raise A Dragon Kid' visit the book's revew page on Amazon at: http://www.amazon.com/Childrens-ebook-Raise-Dragon-ebook/dp/B00EKGQRLQ



Contact: Sigal Adler

Company: Sigal Adler Books

Address: 6805 Del Monte Ave Richmond, CA

Phone: 510-453-4845

Email: haimz1234@gmail.com

URL: http://www.amazon.com/Childrens-ebook-Raise-Dragon-ebook/dp/B00EKGQRLQ