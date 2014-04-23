Author Carolyn Holland Transforms Her Facebook Page Into a Green Blog

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Carolyn Holland, author of environmental science-fiction novel Seeds of Transition: Book One - The Genesis Project, recently started to post green articles on her Facebook fanpage to share with her fans.



Along with news about her current writing projects and some “green” news, Carolyn started to share articles about her passion for the environment and everything “green.” The small articles vary in length and subjects from a short, simple, and inexpensive recipe for wood polish to discussing recycling and vacuum cleaners.



Carolyn says, “I find it easier to use Facebook than having a dedicated blog. Between running my own business, working on Leaves of Revolution, the follow-up to Seeds, and marketing myself as an author, I have no time to dedicate to other activities.”



Seeds of Transition, the first book of The Genesis Project, explores what happens if the world suffers such extreme weather that food supplies start to be affected. Moreover, this is not such a far-fetched idea considering the kind of weather that has been seen all around the world over the last few months.



Leaves of Revolution will be released later this year. Seeds of Transition is currently available on Amazon. You can also purchase a copy in the Fresh Publishing eStore with a free mini-bookmark.



About Carolyn Holland

Carolyn Holland grew up during the 70’s in the coastal wetlands of North Carolina in a small, rural fishing village. She married right after high school and started her family, in the same community where she grew up. With her three children grown now, she resides there still with her husband James Holland, a retired US Marine.



You can visit her on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/CarolynHollandAuthor



About Books, Authors, and Artists

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For more information, please contact Astrid Gay, book publicist, via email at astrid@booksauthorsandartists.com . You can also visit the website at http://www.BooksAuthorsAndArtists.com



Astrid Gay

Books, Authors, and Artists

Louisville, KY 40204, USA

1.502.438.8839

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