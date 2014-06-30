Author Carter Serrett Seeks Crowdfunding to Help "Revive" Book "Dead Grannies Anonymous"

Oakland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Seven grannies sit in hell, each with their own story to tell. Such is the beginning of Dead Grannies Anonymous by Carter Serrett. The author has just launched a crowdfunding campaign to revive, illustrate and update his self-published work. A fantasy allegorical tale with magical realism including faeries, goblins, elves, and more, Dead Grannies Anonymous



Serrett is seeking $5,400 by July 17, 2014. The campaign operates on Flexible Funding, but is seeking donations to help the author's dream for Dead Grannies Anonymous come “alive.” Just as the grannies in Serrett's work are seeking to rise up from hell to heaven, the author hopes to help his book rise to a remarkable quality. The $5,400 sought will go to fund various aspects of the project, including hiring a press agent to promote the book, commissioning illustrations, content advice, legal assistance, social media marketing and more. The publishing world is certainly full of interesting tales, but Dead Grannies Anonymous needs help to join the ranks. Contributions from $1 to over $1,000 are welcome, and each contribution will be rewarded with a perk. Perks include a signed first edit, a printed acknowledgment, a Dead Grannies Anonymous t-shirt, a tote bag, a pillow, and the chance to name key characters.



The revised edition of the book will feature two new chapters, and slick new illustrations. A book trailer is available for viewing on the Indiegogo campaign page, and perks are estimated to be delivered July 2014.