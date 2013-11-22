Author Dan Mack's Book DARK HORSE Showcased on Its Official Website by Sakura Publishing

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Chicago, Illinois based successful Strategic Sales Consultant, Trainer and first-time author, Dan Mack, has announced that his soon to be launched first book, "Dark Horse" is showcased on its newly launched official website available at the following URL: http://DarkHorseBook.com. The website has been designed and developed by the book's publisher, Sakura Publishing, an acclaimed publishing house that has launched many new authors in several different genres.



To be released under the Non-Fiction genre, the book "Dark Horse" by Dan Mack is focused specifically on the topic of Entrepreneurship and is aimed at helping small businesses achieve success despite the ever growing competition and uncertain business and economic scenarios.



With a tagline that reads "How Challenger Companies Rise To Prominence," the book is based on the Author's assertion that the best leaders and companies bring more than unique products or services to the market and they consistently tap into the ten growth enablers that are outlined in this book. What makes the book stand out from others in the same genre is that the author presents an interesting perspective and deftly weaves in practical advice in his narrative. The author has based the premise of his book on the experience he has gained from the time and efforts he spent on developing two of his own businesses, or "challenger companies," as he calls them.



"I always find people asking me for advice on how they too, can set up their own business and be successful at it, considering the tough competition and uncertain economic scenario," says Dan Mack, the author of the book. "Whether these people want to lead a small business, a consulting practice, a sports team, or a not-for-profit enterprise, this book will reveal the clues left behind by winning organizations and help them succeed and prove themselves to be a dark horse company!"



Being considered as one of the most insightful books released on the subject in recent months, "Dark Horse" by Dan Mack is expected to emerge as a must-read for everyone who seeks to quit their mundane day jobs, become entrepreneurs and set up and manage their own small business.



"Running a small business can be exciting and stressful at the same time. Preparation is the key to success and my book will go a long way in introducing first time entrepreneurs and small business owners to brace themselves for the challenges they must prepare for," adds the author.



Dan Mack's "Dark Horse" is a documentation of his various experiences as an entrepreneur, having spent twenty-five years as a leader of two dark horse companies. He has included in he book the insights gathered during numerous strategy and consulting engagements with a wide variety of smaller, winning organizations. What makes this book a must-read is the fact that Dan personally researched, interviewed, or consulted with over a hundred emerging companies that, by all accounts, were outmatched by competition — yet they were winning.



Dan Mack's book "Dark Horse" is expected to particularly resonate with people who aspire to be successful entrepreneurs and seek to be better prepared to pursue their dream and achieve it.



To know more about the book "Dark Horse" by Dan Mack, please visit: http://DarkHorseBook.com.



About the Author, Dan Mack

Dan Mack brings 25 years of strategic sales, business development, and industry insights to his clients. He is the founder and leads the prestigious Elevation Forum executive group that provides counsel and insight to many of today's growth companies. His consulting practice offers executive counsel, training and growth strategy to emerging companies. Mack started his career with GlaxoSmithKline, served as VP of Sales and Customer Marketing at GOJO Industries, helping to build the PURELL brand and assisted with the corporate turnaround of Dentek Oral Care. Mack is an expert in driving sales alignment and elevating how companies engage with their top customers. Dan received his B.A. in Business Administration / Psychology from Hope College, Holland, MI and resides in Chicago, IL with his wife and two sons.



For media queries, please contact:

Dan Mack

Email: dmack@tsg-us.net

Address: P.O. Box 1681, Hermitage PA

ZIP: 16148

Phone: 330-360-5131

Website: http://DarkHorseBook.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DanielPMack



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