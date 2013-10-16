Author Daniel Saynuk Releases 'Guide Doggie: Learn How Guide Dogs Help the Blind in This Picture Book'

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- The book ‘Guide Doggie: Learn How Guide Dogs Help The Blind In This Picture Book’ by author Daniel Saynuk is released on October 15th on the 'White Cane Safety Day'. This is also more recently known as ‘Blind Americans Equality Day', and the day is chosen to formally announce the release of the book, as the book is geared at educating the public about how the guide dogs help the blind.



Saynuk’s children’s book is available in full-colors as well as in large prints, and the book will help them learn how the guide dogs help the blind live more independently. Narration is provided in the voice of a guide dog that is more interesting from the children’s point of view and aims at explaining things in a more fun-filled manner.



The book was initially released as a coloring book, for children to gain a better knowledge about the guiding dog’s help for the blind. The coloring book gained huge popularity, revealing the key facts to the children about the guiding dogs in a more interactive manner. Banking upon the success of his coloring book, Daniel decided to come up with this picture book. And now, this new picture book is gaining huge attention from the children and the public since its very launch.



The author is very much confident that his new book will be helpful in creating the broader level of awareness about the guide dogs and how they can help a blind. He says, “People must learn about the guide dogs. After all these creatures can assist blind men to make their world less dark and can also serve as their faithful companion.” His picture book ‘Guide Doggie: Learn How Guide Dogs Help The Blind In This Picture Book’ is now available at Amazon. Daniel Saynuk is available for media interviews, and one can learn more about him by visiting his website http://danielsaynuk.com/guidedoggielearb.html .



About Daniel Saynuk

Legally blind as the result of congenital glaucoma, writer Daniel Saynuk has a special fondness for guide dogs. His own beloved guide dog helps him more easily live his life in his hometown of Baltimore, Maryland. Daniel began writing stories while pursuing his Business Administration degree, and established his own company in order to publish Guide Doggie: Learn How Guide Dogs Help The Blind In This Coloring Book. He is passionate about educating others about the valuable services guide dogs provide to the visually impaired.



For Media Inquiries –

Contact Person: Daniel Saynuk

Email: info@danielsaynuk.com

Website: http://www.danielsaynuk.com