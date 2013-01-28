Author David Thulin Releases "Handbook for Wheelchair Life" to Assist Individuals Newly Confined to the Devices Cope & Persevere

Stockholm, Sweden -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- Adjusting to life with a disability is never easy and it’s especially difficult for those facing life in a wheelchair. To assist those who have recently been restricted to a wheelchair, author David Thulin has written the new guide, “Handbook for Wheelchair Life”. The unique publication offers blunt advice and suggestions about a topic that’s typically addressed by ignoring it.



“As I awoke from my coma, I awoke into a new reality where I needed a wheelchair to move,” said Thulin. “Since that day, I have learned so much that I wish I knew earlier.”



The author suffered two massive strokes in 2009 at the age of 29, less than three weeks after his wedding. The strokes left him unable to speak and bound to a wheelchair for the rest of his life. Physicians gave him a 10 percent chance of living beyond four months. Thulin’s voice didn’t return, but he beat the odds and survived.



Thulin and his family suddenly found themselves adrift in a society where people are reluctant to talk about wheelchairs, disabilities and the unique challenges of those using the devices. His book offers a young, fresh and modern view for those newly confined to a wheelchair, their relatives and caretakers. He addresses the topic with wit, wisdom and practical advice.



He noted that one of the most important bits of information he’s discovered on his journey of recovery is the importance of training in dips, an exercise that strengthens arm muscles and prepares individuals for the daily workout they’ll receive, simply by using their wheelchair. Thulin seeks no sympathy in his book, nor does he give any. Some situations can’t be changed and the author wastes no time on what might have been, dealing instead in the realities of the here and now.



The book provides readers with sage advice on choosing a wheelchair and learning to accomplish tasks on their own. The author doesn’t view his wheelchair as a prison and offers practical tips on wheelchair life that includes dancing, the most beneficial attire, and safety information. Readers will also find a wealth of information on dealing with well-meaning but misguided individuals desiring to be helpful.



Living life from a wheelchair requires patience, perseverance and courage. Thulin’s new guide, “Handbook for Wheelchair Life”, provides individuals, family and caretakers with essential information, infused with an inspirational outlook, that will benefit the wheelchair bound for years to come.



About David Thulin

David Thulin was born and raised in Sweden. At the age of 29, he suffered two massive strokes that left him in a wheelchair and mute. He currently lives with his wife and daughter in Stockholm.



