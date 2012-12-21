Author Delivers the Ground-Breaking Secrets of Meditation.

Cortland, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- For anyone who has fallen in love with the works of Persian poet Rumi, Dr. Ahmad Javid’s new book ‘Sufi Light: The Secret of Meditation’ (published by Balboa Press) may come as a welcome accompaniment. Like the work of Rumi, ‘Sufi Light’ contemplates the themes of faith, love and the divine.



“The main objective of this book is to explore the secrets of human and divine love, their relationship, and their interaction through meditation on the personal Name of God, Allah,” says Javid. Continuing, “Such meditation is a portal to draw upon and receive the ever-shining light and a means to live in the divine presence.”



Living in this ‘divine presence’ has become the aim for many. “There is a growing awareness about spirituality and increasing interest in religion due to the failure of modernization and rapid technological advancement to provide peace of mind and personal fulfilment,” Javid adds. “Sufism is becoming more popular, and mystical poetry is being read widely throughout the world. Millions are practicing some form of meditation, yoga, or prayer, as well as attending spiritual retreats. Thousands of books have been written on the subjects of meditation, yoga, positive thinking, the power of imagination, and the laws of attraction. Both men and women have an ever-increasing appetite for self-help spiritual guide books so as to satisfy their inner desire to connect with their source. The number of people seeking the truth is ever increasing.”



Javid, who is also a Pediatrics Physician, brings a unique perspective to his work by bridging Eastern and Western philosophies.



‘Sufi Light and The Secret of Meditation’ is the only book uniquely positioned to appeal to all those interested in religion, spirituality, meditation, and yoga—seekers on the path and divine lovers. It is a must read for both teachers and students of spirituality.



“If they do not know what is divulged in this book, their knowledge of meditation on the Divine is incomplete, and their efforts are just hard labor,” Javid concludes.



‘Sufi Light: The Secret of Meditation’, published by Balboa Press, is available from Amazon: http://amzn.to/URIYQC



More information can be found at the book’s official website: http://thesufilight.com/



About Dr. Ahmad Javid

Dr. Ahmad Javid is a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. He was born in Pakistan, a twelfth-generation Sufi raised in a traditional religious and spiritual household. He received his medical degree from Khyber Medical College, Peshawar, Pakistan, in 1973.