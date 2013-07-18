Author Dustin Ross Creates Appealing Superhero Ben Banana in New Series of Children's Books

Johannesburg, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- A new superhero is in town, and he's quite appealing to young children. Ben Banana is the titular banana superhero of Bananaville and the star of a new series of children's books by author-illustrator Dustin Ross.



Readers will meet Ben Banana, plus the citizens of Bananavillle, as Ben saves the town from the villainous Freddy Fungus, Dr. Gloom and other evil doers. Ross has created a crazy yellow banana world, and children can watch Ben Banana jump in his Bananamobile to go along for the ride. Children will love the heroics of Ben and will enjoy following his adventures as he races to save the day!



Readers are first introduced to Ben Banana in the series' first book, Ben Banana Saves the Day. Ben's going to fight some serious crime and keep his town safe from anyone wishing to destroy it. The adventures continue in subsequent titles such as Ben Banana and The Blender of Doom. In this installment, Ben must fight Dr. Gloom's blender of doom, capable of taking out the entire town. Other titles coming soon include Ben Banana Fights the Ninja Fruit Flies, Ben Banana and the Evil Peel and Ben Banana and the Major Mayor Failure.



Ross is a writer, illustrator and publisher from South Africa. He is dedicated to telling great children's stories and helping others make their books available via Kindle. “I love the sense of whimsy and fun that writing for children can be. I created Ben Banana because it's so great to see a child laugh and smile. It’s also so important for parents to snuggle up and read to their child on a regular basis. Reading should be fun!” Ross stated.



Right now, readers can visit Ross's website to receive a free download of an activity pack featuring Ben Banana and another Ross character, Billy the Goat. The pack features several activities, including word puzzles and color-by-number pictures to keep children busy creating and learning for hours.



Ben Banana Saves The Day is available for FREE download from the 07/17/2013 – 07/21/2013 right here: http://www.dustin.co.za/ben-pr-download/



For more information on this and his other titles, please visit his website at http://www.dustin.co.za/



Email: books@dustin.co.za