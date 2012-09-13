Author, Educator and Internet Safety Advocate, Nora Weston, Believes Truth Is Found in Supernatural Realms

Clarkston, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- The minefield of good against evil has fascinated the planet for centuries. One individual who understands this is Nora Weston, an author and internet safety advocate who challenges the subject both on paper and in the real world.



Following her success with short-stories and poetry, Weston’s published releases take readers deep into a world fused with science fiction, fantasy and horror. Two of her most successful publishing endeavours, ‘Guardian 2632’ and ‘The Twelfth Paladin,’ have been received into the literary world with critical acclaim.



“Both books tackle my life’s theme of good against evil. Told through mystical battles of angels, demons, Time Mercs and other monstrous corruptions, they offer readers an opportunity to immerse themselves in a supernatural world where nothing is as it seems,” she explains.



Continuing, “However, these concepts and themes don’t just apply to the world of story. There are many real-world examples of the battle between good and evil; examples right in front of the eyes of most children.”



It is this concept that has inspired Weston’s dedicated internet safety advocacy. Regularly speaking to and tutoring parents, guardians, and listeners found across the US airwaves, Weston calls upon her vast knowledge of good against evil, to the greater benefit of society.



“Keep in mind, predators no longer have to physically hunt for children on playgrounds or look for them walking along a road. The Internet makes it all too easy for these criminals to stay hidden and use technology to bring children to them,” Weston adds.



“While the Internet is dangerous, it’s also an important tool used for education and entertainment, so keeping kids safe is of the utmost importance. Yes! Technology is great, but unplugging children and encouraging their creative development is too.”



With her passion for helping others manage life’s biggest on-going battle, Weston is currently making a direct call to offer her speaking services to any interested parties. The following topics are available as part of her public speaking remit:



- Her latest releases from Melange Books: Guardian 2632 (science fiction/adventure) and The Twelfth Paladin (supernatural/thriller)



- Internet Safety for Families: Social Networking Tips, Dangers of the Internet, Got Kids? Get Safe



- Themes found in Nora Weston’s Books: Good against Evil, Consequences for One’s Actions, Forgiveness and Hope, Be Someone’s Hero



- Writing & Publishing Tips: Market Listings, Approaching Publishers, Using an Editor’s Eyes, Book Covers, Breaking Writer’s Block, Blogging



- Creative Motivation: Unplug that Kid...Just Imagine!



“I firmly believe that a life of true horror is a life wasted. Therefore, I am available to educate, provide information and inspire any person or group who wants to understand how good can always prevail,” Weston concludes.



For more information, please visit Nora Weston’s official website: http://www.2noraweston.com



Her progress can also be followed on Facebook and Twitter.



About Nora Weston

Born and raised in Wheeling, WV, Nora grew up in a small neighborhood set against dark woods that certainly fueled her imagination. Nora's favorite television shows are The Twilight Zone, Dark Shadows, and she'll date herself by admitting...she enjoys the original episodes of Star Trek.



Good, old-fashioned horror stories, especially if a lesson is learned, are her top picks in literature, and her favorite authors are Stephen King, C.S. Lewis, Alexandre Dumas, and Edgar Allan Poe.



Nora has been an elementary school teacher and a freelance artist. Her family consists of her husband, six children, and two adorable Shih Tzu dogs...who think they are Doberman Pinschers.



Her publishing credits include the anthologies Mind Mutations, Cyber Pulp's Halloween 3.0, and Dark Pleasures. Other venues in print and online include; The Hacker's Source, The Dream People, Hoboeye, Abandoned Towers, Lost in the Dark, Sputnik 57, Soul Engravings, Decompositions, The Harrow, Shadowkeep, Poe Little Thing, Word Slaw, The Kudzu Monthly, Escaping Elsewhere Magazine, Seeker Magazine, The Murder Hole, Insolent Rudder, The Burning Word, Dark Walls, Static Movement Online, Dream Forge, Dark Moon Rising, Crack the Spine, and Bete Noire. She’s had the pleasure of reaching people through the airwaves on radio stations throughout the US. Feel free to download previous interviews and segments from Desmond Haas/Romance Radio Network and Blog Talk Radio’s Not Picture Perfect, plus B.K. Walker has interviewed Nora at Blog Talk Radio as well.