Battle Creek, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Digital gifts like ebooks offer last minute gift solutions for holiday shoppers with dwindling budgets and limited time. To help during the final holiday shopping crunch fantasy author Tracy Falbe issued 20 percent off coupon codes for her ebooks at Smashwords on December 16th.



Although she sells her ebooks at numerous online retailers including her own web store Brave Luck Books, she recommends one of her distributors Smashwords for ebook gifting. The online retail site delivers ebooks worldwide and provides buyers with access to multiple formats so that the ebook can be read on any device. Plus it has a built in “give as a gift” ecommerce system that takes care of sending ebooks to the recipient.



Falbe said, “I wanted to recommend an online store for ebook gifting that was not restricted to certain countries or limited formats. So I chose Smashwords.”



Ebooks have potential for last minute gifts due to low prices and delivery by email. They also provide a gift giving solution for people that are far away when there’s no time to ship a physical item.



Each title available for gifting has its own specific coupon code for 20 percent off.



Fiction:

The Goddess Queen MD35T

Judgment Rising SA39K

The Borderlands of Power WD37U

Rys Rising WT28M

Savage Storm BH24M

New Religion CP42R

Love Lost UP66P

Werelord Thal: A Renaissance Werewolf Tale LT25V



Nonfiction:

My Grandma’s Vintage Recipes FK83K

Get Dicey: Play Craps and Have Fun XU79E



The coupons expire on December 31, 2013. These titles can be found on Tracy Falbe’s Smashwords page. Additionally the coupon codes have been published at her blog Her Ladyship’s Quest along with more information about the ebook gifting process.