Tracy Falbe issues 20 percent off coupons and recommends Smashwords for ebook gifting because of its international reach and multiple format selection.
Battle Creek, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Digital gifts like ebooks offer last minute gift solutions for holiday shoppers with dwindling budgets and limited time. To help during the final holiday shopping crunch fantasy author Tracy Falbe issued 20 percent off coupon codes for her ebooks at Smashwords on December 16th.
Although she sells her ebooks at numerous online retailers including her own web store Brave Luck Books, she recommends one of her distributors Smashwords for ebook gifting. The online retail site delivers ebooks worldwide and provides buyers with access to multiple formats so that the ebook can be read on any device. Plus it has a built in “give as a gift” ecommerce system that takes care of sending ebooks to the recipient.
Falbe said, “I wanted to recommend an online store for ebook gifting that was not restricted to certain countries or limited formats. So I chose Smashwords.”
Ebooks have potential for last minute gifts due to low prices and delivery by email. They also provide a gift giving solution for people that are far away when there’s no time to ship a physical item.
Each title available for gifting has its own specific coupon code for 20 percent off.
Fiction:
The Goddess Queen MD35T
Judgment Rising SA39K
The Borderlands of Power WD37U
Rys Rising WT28M
Savage Storm BH24M
New Religion CP42R
Love Lost UP66P
Werelord Thal: A Renaissance Werewolf Tale LT25V
Nonfiction:
My Grandma’s Vintage Recipes FK83K
Get Dicey: Play Craps and Have Fun XU79E
The coupons expire on December 31, 2013. These titles can be found on Tracy Falbe’s Smashwords page. Additionally the coupon codes have been published at her blog Her Ladyship’s Quest along with more information about the ebook gifting process.