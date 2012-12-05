Author & Entrepreneur, Jennifer Rosario, Announces New Children's Book - 'Leonel and Friends'.

Port Orange, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- Many authors find success by sticking to one genre. However, Florida-based author Jennifer Rosario has proven that experimenting with multiple genres is also a sure-fire recipe for literary success. Following much hype from her fans, Rosario is delighted to announce the launch of her new children’s book.



‘Leonel and Friends’ marks Rosario’s first foray into the world of children’s literature. Both gripping and engaging, the book is set to be a hot gift as the Holiday season approaches.



Synopsis:



“Leonel is an Autistic child that has two friends that he loves very much, Sunny his pet bird mimics everything he says, and Lariat his puppy watches over him daily staying by his side. Together they help Leonel with his daily Therapy, experiencing life in his little world day after day.”



As the author explains, Leonel and Friends provides the perfect opportunity for children to enjoy both an entertaining story and a vital opportunity to learn.



“The book’s plot is highly engaging from a young child’s perspective. However, it is also laden with language and lessons that will help young readers learn along the way. Accompanied by beautiful hand-drawn illustrations, it’s the type of book children will want read to them again and again,” says Rosario.



Her latest book’s plot is a far cry from Rosario’s first three releases.



“My first three books were inspired by, my suffering and heartbreak and my most intimate accounts of my journey through heartbreak, suffering, that have self-preservation and love gone array,” she adds.



If her already-varied bibliography wasn’t enough, Rosario has recently announced yet another release that stands out from existing works; this time venturing into the erotica category.



‘Secret Society’ places a deep focus on the sexual fantasies and desires that everyone has but may be afraid to admit. Based on dozens of interviews with real people, the book is poised to offer an alternative take on the sexual conservatism that holds lovers back from achieving a full sex life.



With such a varied array of books, the author is adamant that hard work is required in order to get them noticed.



“I am entrepreneur who works hard daily to come up with new ideas for my website and books. This does not included marketing and promoting my books everywhere possible making them available worldwide. I spend countless hours trying to make my books successful in a market full of talented writers,” she explains.



However, with so much success to date, Rosario has a positive future ahead.



‘Leonel and Friends’, published by CreateSpace, is available from Amazon: http://amzn.to/QBWqth



For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://www.jenniferssecrethideaway.com



About Jennifer Rosario

Jennifer Rosario originally from Jersey City, NJ and has resided in Florida, since 2000. She received my Associates Degree in Urban Studies, Bachelors Degree in Urban Studies, Master's Degree in Psychology.