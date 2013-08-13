Author Greg Sandora to Release the Sequel of His Highly Acclaimed Maiden Novel on Amazon.com

Fort Myers, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Fort Myers, Florida based author, Greg Sandora, has announced that the highly anticipated sequel to his critically acclaimed maiden fiction novel titled "Jack Canon's American Destiny" will soon be available on Amazon Kindle. Tentatively titled, "Jack Canon’s Women of the House", and with a tagline that will read "Love, Lust & Loyalty. A Story of Kindness, Passion & Courage That can't be Separated", the sequel promises to be worth waiting for and will be available on Amazon in the month of November 2013.



The first novel by Greg Sandora in the Jack Canon series, "Jack Canon's American Destiny" was aptly hailed by the readers and critics alike as a first-class novel in the Romantic Suspense Thriller genre with an extremely intriguing storyline set in a dynamic Political backdrop. The book proved to be a compulsive page turner, taking the readers on a roller coaster ride as the protagonist, Jack Canon, embarks on a thrilling quest to be elected as the President of the USA with the help of his fiercely loyal team of family members and friends. A first-class page turner set against a stunning political backdrop, "Jack Canon's American Destiny" delivered the best of suspense and thrill with just the right dose of passion and romance. The second novel by the author promises to be an equally exciting extension to the Jack Canon's saga and take the readers on to the next level of Jack Canon's journey as the President of the United States of America.



Released under the banner of Itoh Press, the paperback version of "Jack Canon's American Destiny" has 365 pages and is currently available on Amazon.com. The book is also available in ebook format for Kindle on Amazon.com's Kindle Bookstore online for $4.99 and can be directly downloaded to one’s Kindle, tablet, cell phone, lap top or computer from the following URL: http://amzn.com/B00BOE5KW4.



"Jack Canon's American Destiny tells a heartfelt story of people caught up in extreme circumstances, torn among passion, family, beliefs and aspirations," says Greg Sandora, the author of the book. "The story revolves around the universal battle between wealth and poverty and then soon evolves into a thrilling ride as elements of espionage, geo-politics, passion, deception and even murder emerge all around Jack Canon's life as he puts his very being on stake for his beliefs in pursuit of his true destiny!"



Being touted by many as one of those intense political thrillers that simply deserve to be made into a movie, Jack Canon's American Destiny is equally powerful on its own as a book that is extremely immersive. A reader can literally get involved so as to live and breathe in the world of Jack Canon, share his full range of concerns, from picayune to grandiose, consisting of things that are close to every American's heart.



Cleverly written, sprinkled with the right amount of 'spice' to keep the level of interest high, 'Jack Canon's American Destiny' is a tale that truly engrosses its readers. Great characterization by the author helps readers get involved in and care about the outcome of the story and how it turns out for Jack Canon, a charismatic leader running for Presidency, and Sandy Collins, his beautiful best friend, someone for whom Jack rightly feels that it's hard having a friend this beautiful!



"The reason why the first novel has proved to be an instant hit is that Jack Canon is a character that every reader can easily identify with. You can relate to his positive traits and even his minor character flaws, and mostly you can relate to his will and determination to get the presidency," added the author. "It is a captivating story about a man who truly believes in and pursues his destiny. What makes the story all the more endearing are the tender romantic elements, the suspense and action, the beautiful women and the relationships between best of friends."



The book has particularly resonated with readers, both men and women, who share an affinity for action, adventure and suspense woven with tender romance in their stories!



"The recent upheaval in the global economy, the reasons behind it and America's struggle to pull itself out of the abyss inspired me to conjure up the character of Jack Canon and write 'Jack Canon's American Destiny'. The story subtly directs the reader's attention to corruption at the highest levels of the government, something I just love to write about," speaking on the inspiration for his new book, the author says. "As an author, I have taken a little liberty of weaving in some situations and circumstances into the story, which have been inspired by real life experiences of my own and those of people around me to make it all the more interesting as I do believe that reality could be as exciting as fiction, if not more!"



The readers will find the book to be an extremely fast paced political thriller that also features an equally exciting story of love and passion. The characters go through a myriad of emotions and circumstances as the story quickly unfolds in the dynamic settings that the author creates.



For further information on the book “Jack Canon's American Destiny" or to purchase it, please click here: http://amzn.com/B00BOE5KW4



About Author Greg Sandora

Greg Sandora is originally from the Portland, Maine area and lived and worked there for years before moving to Southwest Florida. He graduated with a business degree and owned and operated an Award Winning Franchise Fitness Center. Greg has just finished the sequel to "Jack Canon's American Destiny", which is titled "Jack Canon’s Women of the House". With a tagline that reads "Love, Lust & Loyalty. A Story of Kindness, Passion & Courage, That can't be Separated...", the sequel promises to be worth waiting for and will be available on Amazon in about two months! Currently a professional manager, Greg is living in Florida with his beautiful wife and children, following his passion for writing.



For more information on Greg Sandora or his various works, please visit his official website www.GregSandora.com



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Greg Sandora

Address: 19894 Maddelena Cir, Fort Myers, Florida, USA

ZIP: 33967

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Email: gregsandora99@live.com

Website: www.GregSandora.com

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