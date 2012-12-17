Author 'HoeZee' Releases Nine Short Stores, Each Displaying Inner-Strength and Human Adversity

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- For centuries short stories have proven hugely popular with a large and varied audience. However, none are perhaps as thought-provoking and moralistic as those released by HoeZee. To date, the author has nine inspiring books featuring characters from every walk of life.



Written for all ages, the short stories show the inner strength and adversity in all people. Unfolding a resolution and concluding with a display of compassion, the books are receiving rave reviews from across the country.



The book titles are:

- The Bat Boys

- Friendship

- The Bridge is Over

- Racing Thoughts

- Chaos

- Weight of Innocence

- Phillies Finest

- Working HaZards

- He Who Cares



As the author explains, each book shares more than just a typical short story.



“My main aim is to display how compassion for one’s fellow man is always the best solution in life,” says HoeZee, who makes the books accessible to readers of all ages.



Continuing, “Life throws up its fair share of adversity, but there is always a solution. I hope my books can prove this to readers, while giving them some food for thought within their own existence.”



Since their release, the books have garnered a consistent string of five-star reviews.



“Very detailed. Kept me captivated and interested to find out more. Very great mind-blowing stories!” says J Djbrooklyn DelValle Jr, who reviewed ‘The bat Boys’ online.



Another reader, vmouse43, was equally as impressed. They said, “Great reading; interesting from start to finish.”



Due to the success of the first few books, HoeZee has recently announced that many more are in the works. Fans will need to wait for official details, but forthcoming titles are poised to be as popular and engaging as the first nine.



“At the end of the day, my books are about providing positive life-lessons and discussion points among readers. There are many more areas of life to cover – so there will be many more books!” HoeZee concludes.



