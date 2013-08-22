Author Inspires Readers to Pursue Entrepreneurship

Novi, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Very few individuals have the courage to walk away from a highly lucrative career to venture into the unknown. It was a big risk, but Novi business owner Rachelle Smith did, and hasn’t looked back. She voluntarily left a fruitful sales career in the Biotechnology industry and started her business in early 2012. “The income and perks were phenomenal, but I wasn’t fulfilled,” she says. “I knew there had to be more to life than that. I wanted to pursue my life purpose, and make a difference in the world.”



That courageous decision changed the course of her life. Her life is now filled with passion and purpose. “So many people are unfulfilled in the workplace. I can relate; I was one of them,” she says. While she had planned to start a consulting business after retiring from corporate America, she made her entrepreneurial dream come true – twenty years ahead of schedule.



“Now that I have done it, I want to encourage others to do it as well. We all have things that we are passionate about and naturally gifted at. My goal is to inspire and challenge readers to engage in thorough planning and preparation to build businesses around those areas. I really want to see more of us in the African-American community become entrepreneurs. We have what it takes to be successful,” she says. Businessman, investor and philanthropist Farrah Gray said, “Build your own dreams, or someone else will hire you to build theirs.”



Her book, Monetizing Your Passion: You Have What It Takes!, was birthed from her own journey, coupled with a desire to help others make their dreams come true. “Starting a business seems to be a far-fetched dream for most people. It doesn’t have to be. There are so many resources available to aspiring entrepreneurs. Now is a great time to start a business,” she adds. Entrepreneurship has been booming for several years in the United States. “In 2010, an average of 0.34 percent of adults created a new business each month, equaling about 565,000 new businesses per month,” according to the Kauffman Index of Entrepreneurial Activity 1996-2010, published in March of 2011.



The book’s contents include wisdom from Smith’s entrepreneurial journey; start-up accounting advice from Ursula C. Scroggs, CPA and Jean M. Stenger, CPA, both of Troy-Michigan based Derderian, Kann, Seyferth & Salucci, P.C.; and also highlights the journeys of fourteen passionate and successful entrepreneurs surveyed from various industries across the United States, including award-winning founder and owner of Just Baked, Pam Turkin, based in Livonia, Michigan. Turkin has received national attention.



Monetizing Your Passion: You Have What It Takes!, will be available on Amazon.com beginning September 7th.



About Rachelle Smith

Rachelle Smith, principal and founder of Positive Creative Infusion Consulting LLC, a national consulting, training, and speaking firm based in Novi, Michigan. Her other books include: Happiness & Success Uncovered: Lessons From My Passionate Journey; Global Branding: An Analysis of Toyota Corolla's Brand Equity Among Students of American, Brazilian, German and South Korean Descent at Florida International University in Miami, Florida; and Marketing Strategies To Build & Grow Businesses, Non-Profit & Personal Brands: A White Paper Collection. For more information, please visit www.monetizingyourpassionbook.com.



Rachelle Smith, Principal & Author

Positive Creative Infusion Consulting, LLC

P.O. Box 452

Novi, MI 48376

1-888-781-6680 (toll-free)

1-888-519-9139 (fax)

rachelle@positivecreativeinfusion.com

www.monetizingyourpassionbook.com