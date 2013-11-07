Author Invites Readers to Be the Detectives with 'The Moroni Deception' - Political Conspiracy Thriller Has a $3000 Prize in Gold

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- For many readers, the promise of mystery, murder and political intrigue are all it takes for them to dive into a novel. With Jack L. Brody’s latest thriller, ‘The Moroni Deception,’ readers can place themselves at the center of the action as they string together a series of clues in a scavenger hunt that could lead them to find the real jackpot of $3,000 in gold.



Brody spent a year researching the Mormon Church for ‘The Moroni Deception,’ which promises to enthrall Stieg Larsson and Dan Brown fans alike. Using the LDS religion's history as the background, Brody’s novel features a seasoned reporter, ritual murders, a love interest, murderous zealots on the hero's trail, and plenty of unanswered questions.



Synopsis:

Identical ritual murders two thousand miles apart. A missing Mormon relic long thought to be just a myth. Investigating the connection, what reporter Michael Chenault uncovers may not only determine the next Presidential election, but cause an entire religion to come tumbling down. If he can stay alive.



Who was Moroni?

Joseph Smith, the founder of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (the Mormon church), claimed that the angel Moroni directed him to find ancient gold plates near his home in upstate New York, which he then went on to translate into The Book of Mormon.



As the author explains, his book offers a unique opportunity to readers.



“There is a scavenger hunt of sorts in the novel, so I thought it would be a great promotional tie-in to offer $3,000 in gold to the first person who can solve the various clues found in the novel and the new book trailer and find the actual gold which has been hidden. It definitely won’t be easy, but I predict a lot of readers will have plenty of fun unraveling the clues.”



Continuing, “While it is a fast-paced thriller, what will make it fascinating for most readers is that it incorporates some of the more interesting beliefs and history of the Mormon Church, some of which are apparently unknown even to a number of LDS readers. The novel’s tie-in to this most fascinating religion may ruffle a few feathers, but everything, aside from the fictional story, is based on historical fact.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a string of rave reviews.



". . .an exciting page-turner in the tradition of The Da Vinci Code, one that will be relished by fans of suspense thrillers. . .a hell of a ride. . .The pace is quick, the characters compelling, the stakes high. I enjoyed this novel immensely." –says M. Calvani, of the Seattle Post-Intelligencer.



M. McAllister was equally as impressed, adding,

"If you still want to read (Dan Brown's) The Solomon Key, his book that was supposed to be about Mormonism. . .The Moroni Deception is your chance. . .it's as well-written as Dan Brown at his best. . .Brody did his homework. . . .If you want to see Mormonism "nekkid," this is your chance." -Amazon.com review



‘The Moroni Deception’, published by Visigoth Press, is available now: http://amzn.to/HlzhrW, exclusively released in e-Book form on Amazon for Kindles and the free Kindle app download for $2.99, as well as in paperback. The new book trailer can be found on the author’s Amazon page, Facebook, Goodreads, or at http://bit.ly/3000Gold.



For more information and to find the first contest clues visit: http://www.TheMoroniDeception.com. (The clues will make sense if you've read the book.)



About the Author: Jon Krakauer

After first reading Jon Krakauer's bestselling 'Under the Banner of Heaven,' author Jack Brody researched the Mormon Church for an entire year before beginning 'The Moroni Deception.' The fast-paced thriller incorporates some of the beliefs and history of the Mormon church, many of which will surprise both those familiar and unfamiliar with the church. After living all over the country, the author now makes his home on the East Coast.