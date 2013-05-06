Author JB Giles Is Using Indiegogo to Publish 2nd Book

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Johnny Bryan Giles who goes by the title Author JB Giles, is a successful business plan writer and social media strategist who has just created a new Indiegogo Campaign to fund his 2nd book and you can view the campaign at this link as well as make a contribution if you are so inclined http://igg.me/at/my2ndbook/x/707791 to do so. Johnny Giles works from his home in Charlotte, NC as a business consultant and he used Indiegogo to fund his first book titled Social Media “How To’s” that work! His 2nd book titled Creative Business Plan Writing & Design will be sold online through Amazon and CreateSpace however it should be noted that Johnny has given away many copies of his 1st book and plans to do the same with his 2nd.



Johnny Giles operates his primary business Expert Business Presentations under his self-titled sole-proprietorship Johnny Bryan Giles. Johnny created this video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_ha0YsTJL8 and uploaded it to YouTube for additional exposure. Johnny also has a WordPress blog that is dedicated to his first three books that provides additional information http://AuthorJohnnyBryanGiles.wordpress.com for public consumption.



Johnny has a presence on all of the major social media platforms such as LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google+, Pinterest, Merchant Circle, Digg and many others. Johnny’s first book Social Media “How To’s” that work was written in an educational format to empower the readers with applicable information they can use daily. In a recent video interview with Ronnie Tsunami of Kiss of tech Magazine Johnny explained the book and in the video you can really tell he has a passion for what he does! Johnny plans to self-publish his 2nd book Creative Business Plan Writing & Design using CreateSpace and the book will be in an easy applicable educational format.



About Johnny Giles

Johnny Giles has a proven track record as a business plan and presentations writer with hundreds of document to his credit. In addition Johnny is a SAM compliant service provider who understands how to submit grant, loan, concession and contract presentations for Government approval. Johnny’s 3rd book will be on Branding and Imaging as all three books are directly relative to the services he offers as a business consultant. Johnny would deeply appreciate your contribution to his Indiegogo Campaign and for you taking the time to share this article with others in your circle.



Johnny has continued to pay it forward in many ways and often helps those who cannot afford his services by donating them as a contribution to the persons success! Johnny deserves our support!