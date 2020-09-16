Author Jonathan Littman and Silicon Valley Journalist Susanna Camp Guest on "Leadership Beyond Borders" on VoiceAmerica

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2020 -- Kimberli Lewis, host of Leadership Beyond Borders, conducts a two-part interview with best-selling author Jonathan Littman, whose books have sold over 750,000 copies worldwide, and his co-author Susanna Camp, editor, journalist and educator, about their new book The Entrepreneur's Faces: How Makers, Visionaries and Outsider Succeed. The book is available on Amazon and in e-book form.



Listeners to this interview, which will air on September 15 and September 22 at 3:00 PT, on Voice America Business channel, will learn how to tap their entrepreneurial mindset during these challenging times. Jonathan and Susanna will discuss success stories from Europe, Asia and the US, and how to cultivate creativity and foster a culture of innovation. The interviews explore the author's compelling new book, describing how you can capitalize upon your own archetype to improve individual and team performance.



Jonathan Littman's collaborated with IDEO on the bestseller's The Art of Innovation and The Ten Faces of Innovation. He leads seminars and delivers keynotes on entrepreneurship, startups, and innovation in the US, Europe and China. He is an expert on innovation, tech ecosystems, startup culture and entrepreneurism and an adjunct professor at the University of San Francisco. Littman is also the creator of SmartUp.life, an online innovation hub that publishes case studies about entrepreneurship and innovation.



Susanna Camp is an editor and journalist specializing in emerging technology and business trends. She is the Editor-in-Chief of SmartUp.life, and also an educator and instructional designer studying Learning Design and Technology at Harvard. A superconnector in the tech ecosystem of San Francisco, she was an early team leader at Wired magazine, where she led the creation of one of the first online communities, and has also worked on the staff of Macworld, PCWorld, and Outside magazines.



Listeners can learn more about the new book and even take a diagnostic quiz to find their archetype at theentrepreneursfaces.com. Kimberli Lewis , aside from hosting Leadership Beyond Borders is the director of and founder of the Women's Leadership Academy 2020 .



Ms Lewis has built a loyal listenership on over the past 24 months in part due to the wide variety of informative business guests.



Leadership Beyond Borders airs every Tuesday at 3:00pm Pacific Time. Part One, Innovation and Entrepreneurship will air on September 15 and Part Two, The Entrepreneur's Faces, will air on September 22. Both episodes will be available on Leadership Beyond Borders on VoiceAmerica Business Channel.



About Kimberli Lewis and Leadership Beyond Borders Leadership Beyond Borders looks at the impact constant change is having on organizations and how



these changes affect the kind of leadership needed to drive long-term success in today's global economy. Leadership Beyond Borders explores the opportunities and challenges diverse and virtual organizations bring and what kind of leadership skills and values are needed today to ensure employee engagement, retention and ultimately great company performance. The program talks about everything from gender balance to generational and cultural business values that may impact one's position or an organization. Guests include international leadership experts from around the globe. If a listener is in a leadership position or aspires to be in one - regardless if the business is international or local - the program helps listeners become aware of today's leadership opportunities and challenges. Learn more at http://www.globalbusinesstherapy.com



