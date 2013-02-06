Author Justin Carnahan Is Giving Away Copies of New Dating Book for Men at Amazon.com

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- A newly completed Amazon Kindle dating book that discloses the secrets that will help guys work on themselves from the inside out is being given away online for free during a successful promotion that has given away 420 books thus far.



“It has also hit number 767 on the overall amazon book list,” notes Carnahan. The dating book will be up for grabs and can be instantly downloaded and read by anyone with an Internet-connected computer.



According to author Justin Carnahan, the book which can be freely downloaded at http://amzn.com/B009A21W7Y, has so far topped the Amazon categories of sex and gender studies.



Targeted at a predominantly professional male audience, age 20-40, intelligent, but spent their time on homework rather than socialization, the new book is designed to “help guys work on themselves from the inside out.”



“Getting good at talking to people requires practice, but instead of having to practice cheesy pick-up lines, men can use the advice and techniques in my book to change their view of the world into one that leaves them with more women and friends in their life,” says author Carnahan, who is married and still coaching men how to attract women.



According to Justin, his teaching isn’t about how to trick women, but it’s about “how to be the man the girl of your dreams would want.



Justin recently announced his book, more details about that can be found at http://www.webwire.com/ViewPressRel.asp?aId=169431



For further information, please visit the following website: http://www.hackedrelationshipadvice.com



FROM:

Hacked Relationship Advice

811 W. Slaughter Ln. Suite 306

Austin, TX 8748,

(http://www.hackedrelationshipadvice.com)



MEDIA CONTACT:

Justin Carnahan, Author

512-669-5741

Justin@justincarnahan.com