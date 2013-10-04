Author Lacey C. Clark!'S New Book Phenomenally U Offers Young Women Advice on How to Thrive in College

Provo, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- In 2012, The Digest of Education Statistics showed that women were surpassing men in college enrollment numbers, for both public and private colleges. Each year, young women head off to college unaware of what challenges they may face. Author Lacey C. Clark!'s new educational reference book Phenomenally U: A Young Woman’s Guide to Being Safe, Smart, and Successful in College helps women find themselves instead of losing themselves in college and university.



A Founder's Scholar and Graduate of New York University, Clark! is an awardwinning speaker, author and life coach. Her new title is for the quick minds of the Twitter generation, and offers nononsense lessons on how to survive plus thrive in young women's early years. The guide offers a blueprint on how to women can have a phenomenal college experience, which will provide a solid foundation for success. Clark uses her book to teach women the seven S's:



- Smarts Discovering proven study habits and time management skills for success.

- Safety Attaining lifesaving techniques to handle the common dangers of campus life.

- Self-respect Preparing to take care of your body, mind, and spirit.

- Sisterhood Understanding the importance of making healthy connections with other women for mental, spiritual, and physical support.

- Sex Practicing healthy and safe sexuality as a developing young woman.

- Success Learning how to walk in integrity and focus on what is important.

- Social Media Mastering social media and apps to make college life easy and fun.



“Many young women lose themselves in college because they don't know who they are. Phenomenally U equips them with a solid foundation that will help them navigate their new world with wisdom and success,” Clark! stated.



Phenomenally U offers powerful advice for young women from every walk of life attending

college and university.



“It was refreshing to have someone give the facts to me straight without all of the sugar coating. This book helped to awaken a stronger sense of responsibility in myself. I see the importance of taking my personal and professional image seriously in order to get where I want to be in life. I really enjoyed this book and would recommend it to all young ladies,” remarked Sydney, a college Sophomore who read Phenomenally U.



A portion of the proceeds will benefit the "Phenomenally U Scholarship" through Jill Scott's Blues Babe Foundation.



Phenomenally U is for sale on Amazon.com now for $9.99. For more information, please visit http://phenomenally-u.com



About Lacey C. Clark!:

Lacey C. Clark! is a speaker, author and Life Coach. She is the CEO of Sisters' Sanctuary LLC and an award-winning expert in solving the communications challenges that exist between younger and older generations of women of color. Lacey! is dedicated to inspiring young women to live healthy lifestyles in the Reality TV era. Through her organization Sisters' Sanctuary LLC, Lacey! helps young women with different learning tools, methods and solutions. She also helps them recognize and repudiate negative media images, embrace the principles of self-love and self-respect, encourage the images of success, build sisterhood, and identify risk behaviors to eliminate intimate partner abuse, dating violence, and domestic violence.



To book Lacey C. Clark! for a speaking engagement, seminar/training or join her campaign for young women, please visit http://phenomenally-u.com/book-lacey-to-speak/.



Contact: Lacey C. Clark

Tel: 913-735-3568

Email: sisterssanctuary7@gmail.com