Author Launches First Book for Kindle

Toronto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Harry Toews is fairly new at the authorship business and certainly new to the idea of creating a book specifically for the Kindle. Nevertheless, he has successfully done both with his first book, Chasing Butterflies.



A children’s book, it follows the two young children in search of magic in their grandmother’s rose garden. Along the way, the two do not discover magic, but something considerably more valuable.



“Beauty, kindness and a life lesson, all interwoven in a beautifully-illustrated children’s book,” said Toews.



The book is currently for sale on Amazon.com for its Kindle, but anyone who orders soon will also receive a special gift from the author.



“We are giving away a cartoon version of the book free with purchase,” said Toews.



The book marks the first in a series of children’s books that teach practical life lessons for all children to learn and grow from.



“There is something about teaching little life lessons that some parents need assistance with doing; this book is that assistant,” said Toes.



Toews’ next book will be arriving soon. Those who are interested in learning more about the author or the forthcoming editions should visit his website at http://www.littlelifelessons.ca.



The e-book for the Kindle reader is available at Amazon.com. Visit http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00DYFO9YG/ for additional information and ordering.



Little Life Lessons

Harry Toews, author

http://www.littlelifelessons.ca