Author Lex McKeithen Announces Release of His New eBook, "Real Golf: A Commentary on the Amateur Game"

Wellborn, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- The book is an anecdotal, humorous, earthy and opinionated description of the game played by everyone from beginners to fanatical fans. It is not about professional golfers who play a different game from the amateurs, not better, just different in most aspects. The vast majority of media coverage, both print and broadcast, deals with the professional game as if it were the only game worth mentioning. Fact is, there is more to the amateur game that is fun, exciting, exasperating and hilarious than professional golf could ever be, as most amateurs know.



'Real Golf' describes who the 'real' golfers are and who are not. It delves into the gambling games, the temper tantrums, the language, the equipment, the courses and other facets of the fascinating game played by 95% percent of the millions of golfers around the world and probably on other planets. It depicts the rules, etiquette and the many conflicts they create during the play of the game.



"Having played 'real' golf for over four decades, often more than four days a week, in many countries around the world, I have formed many observations about the game and the creatures who play it. The characters I have depicted in the book are based on real people, though I have tried to disguise their personal characteristics and their names in order to avoid sneaky four irons to the back of my head or, even worse, spurious lawsuits claiming embarrassment. And, should you find yourself disagreeing with my opinions expressed in the book, then write your own damn book. But, hey, thanks for buying it and tell all your friends. All profits from the sale of the book go to my personal charity, me."



Lex McKeithen was born and raised in North Florida. He graduated from Florida State University and joined the United States Air Force as a fighter pilot , he flew combat in in Vietnam, flew in Europe, North Africa, Italy, Turkey and other fine countries. He worked in Florida state politics, wrote a political column for the New York Times papers in Florida, worked in real estate, played a lot of golf and now lives on his farm in North Florida where he grows trees and drinks wine to the sunsets.



'Real Golf' A Commentary on the Amateur Game by Lex McKeithen can be purchased for $8.99 at the following websites: http://www.lulu.com, http://www.amazon.com (Kindle Books), http://www.barnesandnoble.com, and http://www.store.apple.com.



