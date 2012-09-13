Author Lindsey Arison Announces 'God's "Deal" for YOU' in Life-Changing New Book

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- When it comes to deals, life serves up its fair share of offers. However, author and Federal civil servant, Lindsey Arison, believes God’s “deal” is the very best of all. In fact, he is so keen to share it with others that he is today announcing the launch of his new book.



God’s “Deal” for YOU! is a compact, easy-to-read-and-understand summary of what God offers each of us, how to accept it, and what can be expected as a result. As the author explains, it’s a deal that is at everyone’s door. As a matter of fact, “This is the best "deal" you'll ever be offered! The sooner you take the offer though, the longer you'll enjoy the blessings! Why wait?”



“I am very enthusiastic about spreading the word. However, those looking for the details will need to buy the book. Totally and completely life-changing, peace and joy are just some of the additional benefits you can have by accepting the deal!”



God’s “Deal” for YOU!, published by CreateSpace, is available now in both Print and Kindle versions:



Amazon – Print and Kindle Versions: http://www.amazon.com/dp/1475030274



CreateSpace eStore – Print Version: http://www.godsdealforyou.com



About Lindsey Arison

After miraculously surviving a near-fatal accident during the Vietnam era at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina, Lindsey Arison was blessed to have had the opportunity to serve in numerous positions of significant responsibility throughout the United States and internationally. Assignments included The Joint Staff, NATO, the U.S. House of Representatives, Executive Office of the President, Office of the Secretary of Defense, Army, Air Force, and industry.



16 of his over 38 years of Federal service were spent in the Pentagon and was there during the 9/11 attack. On that tragic day, the hijacked airliner impacted precisely where he had worked less than two years earlier.



Lieutenant Colonel Arison received his commission from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1973 where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in general engineering. He also holds a master of public administration (MPA) degree from Harvard University and a Master of Science degree in systems management from the University of Southern California., Lindsey is eternally thankful for the gracious gift