Author Lorna M. Scott Puts Spotlight on the Rewarding (And Lonely) Life of Caregivers

Medicine Hat, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- When her husband Callum was diagnosed with colorectal cancer at the unthinkably young age of forty-four, Lorna Scott’s life changed, and a “new normal” developed. Over a period of six years, Scott cared for her husband, intentionally creating moments of joy and hope, as she began the long journey of accepting a life without him.



This voyage of discovery is chronicled in Scott’s book, Walking the Journey Together…Alone: Finding Peace, Hope and Joy in the Middle of the Sh**. Wry, wise and often heart wrenching, Scott’s memoir is a moving reflection on the overwhelming, and rewarding, work of caring for a sick loved one, and perhaps more importantly, what happens when the caregiving ends.



“I had never lived alone,” says Scott, who now works as the founder and owner of Accelerated Success Consulting. “When Callum died, I learned even more about the strengths he brought into our relationship, and how I might look for someone or somewhere else to help bring that balance into my life. That was harder than I could ever have imagined and millions of people go through it each year.”



Since its release, the book has attracted rave reviews from critics and readers alike.



“In Walking the Journey Together… Alone, Lorna Scott courageously shares her caregiving journey and how she overcame her trials and tribulations with grace, honesty and love. She shows all of us that we can create and experience happiness even when the odds are against us,” from Jack Canfield, Co-Author of The Success Principles™.



“Using her own personal experience, Lorna does a wonderful job of providing the reader with the mix of emotions and insight on how to deal with grief and grieving process. She provides many loving solutions to help restore the caregivers own sense of self and shows that as a caregiver, you are not alone in your own feelings. I would recommend this book for anyone who is a caregiver to a terminally ill patient and to anyone who knows someone going thru this process, as it will provide great insight on how to help support a caregiver,” wrote April Lara, Amazon reviewer.



Vividly and compassionately told, ‘Walking the Journey Together…Alone’ is a peek into the life of a caregiver, and a road map ‘back to life’ when the caregiving journey ends.



About Lorna

Lorna is the founder and owner of Accelerated Success Consulting. With over twenty-five years experience working in the human services field, she found her passion helping others discover their own inner power and special gifts.



During her personal transition and transformation following the death of her husband, she became passionate about the plight of the caregiver. She works with those who are ready to transform their lives, create more joy, and live with passion. She is a trainer, self-development coach, author, and speaker and her personal philosophy is to have a positive outlook on life with a focus on solutions, not problems. She firmly believes that with the right information, attitude, focus, and a belief in oneself anyone can achieve their highest goals. Lorna knows that these are the keys to unlocking success and receiving the greatest gifts as a caregiver. Now Lorna is walking the journey alone, drawing upon the wisdom and resiliency that has seen her through many of life’s challenges.



In the time since Callum passed away, Lorna has transformed her life and made the transition from “we” to “me”––and she has become a guide for others to do the same.



Official Synopsis:

When Lorna Scott married her high school sweetheart, she believed they would live a life of happily ever after. Go off on a honeymoon, raise a couple of children, buy a house or two, and live into their golden years basking in all the memories they created together.



But that dream was cut short when her husband Callum was diagnosed with colorectal cancer at the age of forty-four.



In Walking the Journey Together…Alone, Lorna shares the trials and tribulations she experienced as a caregiver––juggling the demands of a terminally ill husband, her children’s needs, and her career responsibilities. Over a period of six years, she learned valuable lessons, particularly those on giving herself a little bit of her own attention and learning to ask for help.



Additionally––and perhaps most importantly–– in the years since Callum’s passing, Lorna shares how became a woman who is comfortable with her living her life as “me” rather than “we.”



Contact: Lorna Scott / (403) 548-8437 / lorna@lornamscott.com



Stay connected with Lorna Scott through social media, on the author’s official Facebook and Twitter pages.



For further information about Lorna Scott and her work, please visit her official website.



‘Walking the Journey Together…Alone: Finding Peace, Hope and Joy in the Middle of the Sh**’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1mutDnD