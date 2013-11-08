Author Mary Buchan Releases Latest Book to Help Readers Rise Above Their Circumstances

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Many people are faced with a circumstance or situation that seems impossible to overcome. These individuals often feel stuck in a place that seems impossible to remove themselves from. Author Mary Buchan has just released a book that helps these individuals not only learn to cope with their current circumstances, but actually break free from the circumstances holding them back. In “Over iT, How To Live Above Your Circumstances And Beyond Yourself” Buchan tackles those “iT” situations that hold people back.



For Buchan, and “iT” situation can stem from many different stressful factors like career and financial instability, a broken relationship or the negative effects of bad judgment and bad choices. Whatever the cause, Buchan lays out a guide that helps those struggling with “iT” situations rise above and move forward.



The book is easy to read and filled with light hearted personal stories that every reader can relates to. The book is effective because Mary Buchan has struggled with the dark shadows that often infiltrate people’s lives and she was able to overcome them, reinvent herself and thrive as a life coach and motivational leaders. How she transformed her life is revealed in this book and the lessons she writes about have the ability to help anyone reinvent themselves and move to a better place in life.



Those who have read this new book are giving it positive reviews. One reader called it “a great book of wisdom, wit and tremendous hope,” while another simply said the book is a “must read.”



Mary Buchan began her career in the field of nursing and holds a BS in Nursing from the Capital University School of Nursing in Columbus, Ohio. She is currently licensed as a nurse on North Carolina and hold certifications as a nutrition specialist, a certified strength & conditioning instructor, a certified life coach and a wellness program coordinator.



To learn more about Mary Buchan and “Over iT, How To Live Above Your Circumstances And Beyond Yourself” visit http://marybuchan.com/store/. Readers can also contact Mary Buchan at 855.792.7700 or via the embedded form on the website’s “Contact” page. Mary Buchan also has a presence on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest.



Media Contact

Mary Buchan, Lifestyle RN

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina

855-792-7700

mary@marybuchanan.com