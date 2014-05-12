Author Michael Anne Conley and Success Mindset Expert Cynthia Stott Join Rebecca Hall-Gruyter May 28th on Empowering Women, Transforming Lives

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Rebecca Hall Gruyter will be joined by Michael Anne Conley, speaker and author, coach and holistic therapist, who will help teach how to have your habits serve you and Cynthia Stott, of the Generosity Code, who will teach listeners some techniques to overcome fears that are blocking them from moving forward and thriving in their businesses as well as their lives.



Learn how to turn those challenges and storms we face in life into some of our greatest gifts. Be inspired to dig deep, get support and encouragement, and step into your gifts and THRIVE! Listeners will leave with encouragement, clarity, and inspiration.



Empowering Women, Transforming Lives with Rebecca is broadcast live every Wednesday at 2 PM Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel. Archives of Empowering Women, Transforming Lives with Rebecca can be found at http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2335/empowering-women-transforming-lives .



Rebecca Hall Gruyter is the founder of "Your Purpose Driven Practice" and creator of "Your Success Formula™," as well the leader of a successful Women’s Empowerment Series. Offering workshops, speaking engagements, consulting, coaching and authoring inspiring books, Rebecca has been teaching, leading, inspiring and uplifting others in their business and personal life in both practical and profound ways for over 10 year. Chief topic areas include Leadership, Speaking, Client Attraction, Women’s Empowerment, and Stepping Into Your Potential. For more information, please visit http://yourpurposedrivenpractice.com/.



VoiceAmerica™ Network offers the latest conversations in a talk radio format, providing education, interaction, and advice on key issues live, on demand as well as through podcast download.



Contact Executive Producer: Robert Ciolino at (480)553-5770 or at robert.ciolino@voiceamerica.com for advertising / sponsorship or other show details.



Listeners can download the current versions of the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio App at:



Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.airkast.VA_MASTER&hl=en



iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/voiceamerica-talk-radio-network/id412135954?mt=8#



About Empowering Women, Transforming Lives with Rebecca

Empowering Women, Transforming Lives with Rebecca is a light-hearted show discussing serious issues aimed to encourage, inspire, teach and support women entrepreneurs in all areas of their personal and business lives. Rebecca, along with her guests, will share unique principles, how-tos, ideas,methods, expertise, humor and personal experiences to best serve the needs of the listeners. Listeners have an opportunity to suggest topics for discussion and as a result our show will always be relevant to you.



About VoiceAmerica/World Talk Radio LLC

World Talk Radio, LLC is the world leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet based talk radio and TV, delivering over 1,000 hours of programming weekly on its VoiceAmerica™ Network (http://www.voiceamerica.com) as well as live and on-demand video content on VoiceAmerica.TV (http://www.voiceamerica.tv). Featuring more than 200 hosts broadcasting to seven niche community based channels: its flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™, Empowerment, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, VoiceAmerica Sports, 7th Wave Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Kids Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. VoiceAmerica™ /World Talk Radio, LLC is one of the pioneers in internet broadcasting, producing and syndicating online audio and video, offering an innovative, effective and comprehensive digital broadcast platform. Digital Publishing through its 14 years of broadcast and media experience along with our seasoned staff of Executive Producers, Production and Host Services Group, VoiceAmerica™ /World Talk Radio, LLC provides an internet radio and video platform for new, emerging and veteran media personalities to expand and monetize their business and brand in an online digital medium.