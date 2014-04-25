Author Nihar Suthar to Release Book, Movie

Ithaca, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Author and entrepreneur Nihar Suthar has a passion for inspiring others and giving back. Through his works, he strives to motivate others to greatness by sharing true stories of overcoming adversity. To that end, he has been working on a new project he hopes will hit the big screen as well.



The Corridor of Uncertainty is the true underdog story of Afghanistan’s successful cricket team. He believes their inspiring story of rising above all obstacles to finally have a chance at a World Cup title next year has not gotten the attention it deserves. Suthar hopes to change that. He has interviewed a number of the team’s members in preparation for the project and hopes to have the book released early next year to coincide with the Cricket World Cup competition. As with most of his projects, a portion of the profits will go toward Acumen, an organization devoted to fighting poverty around the world.



In addition, Suthar is also in the process of finalizing a deal with producers in California to turn The Corridor of Uncertainty into a film. Production is anticipated to begin shortly after the book’s release. More details about the book release and movie will be announced on Suthar’s website, located at www.niharsuthar.com, as they become available.



ABOUT NIHAR SUTHAR

Nihar Suthar is an author, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. His organization, Hype Up Your Day, is devoted to helping companies improve their employee’s morale and productivity. It also helps connect these businesses with speakers who inspire and motivate others. To date, the organization has served over 100,000 people worldwide. When he is not writing, Suthar also represents the Big Red at Cornell University. He has been featured in publications such as US News and World Report and The Washington Square News.



CONTACT NIHAR SUTHAR: Email – niharsuthar@hypeupyourday.com