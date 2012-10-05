Author of Best-Selling 'Truths and Roses' Announces Audio-Book Adaption

Penhook, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- RITA award-winning writer, Inglath Cooper, is delighted to announce the adaption of Truths and Roses to audiobook format. The romance novel reached number 11 on the Amazon Kindle Store best-seller list. With its success, Cooper was keen to make the book available in as many formats as possible.



“With the e-book selling so well, I wanted to offer the story in audio. I researched my options and decided on Cedarhouse Audio Productions in Seattle,” Cooper explains.



Continuing, “Lyssa Browne narrated the book and did a wonderful job. It was so exciting to receive the proof version and hear the characters whose voices I had only heard in my head before then, come to life.”



For those who are yet to discover the appeal of Cooper’s work, a taste of the book’s synopsis is bound to whet any love story fan’s literary appetite…



First love. Second chances. Secrets with the power to change lives.



When Will Kincaid’s professional football career comes to an abrupt end in a single night, he’s left to figure out what he’s going to do with the rest of his life. He heads home to the small Virginia town where he grew up and crosses paths with Hannah Jacobs, the only girl in high school who had ever rejected him. It’s Hannah who once made him question the choices he had made, and it’s Hannah who’s making him question them all over again. But with the weight of a secret he’s managed to hide from the world his entire adult life hanging over him, he can’t afford to question his choices.



Hannah Jacobs had once made the choice to deny her feelings for Will Kincaid, at the time finding it the only possible option for a young girl intent on burying a nightmare she only wanted to forget. The life she’s made for herself as a librarian in Lake Perdue is a quiet one, and she’s hardly prepared for the day when Will rams his fancy Ferrari into her dependable old clunker. But for Hannah, Will Kincaid can only stir up memories she had long ago put away forever. And there’s nothing at all good that can come from bringing them back to life again.



As well as providing an extra depth to the book’s narrative, Cooper believes that audiobooks bring enriching stories to situations where a physical book just isn’t practical.



“One of the most exciting things about the new opportunities in writing books is the ability to find great people to work with and put in front of readers the things we hope they might enjoy. And since audio books are now more affordable than ever, I think readers will continue to be drawn to having their books read to them at times when they wouldn’t otherwise be able to read. The fact that they have become more affordable than ever is a plus,” she adds.



To aid her readers’ book thirst as well as their pockets, Cooper has chosen to partner with Audible.com as a sales and download platform for her title. Affording users secure payment, simple download and playback on a myriad of traditional and mobile devices, the platform positions the book perfectly for continued acclaim.



“Smart phones have given audiobooks a whole new reason for being. I love being read to, and the quality of narration for audiobooks just keeps getting better and better. I think as readers continue to discover how many more books they can “read” in the less than exciting moments of their day, audiobooks are going to skyrocket in popularity,” she concludes.



Truths and Roses, by Inglath Cooper, is available for audiobook download now.



About the author, in her own words:



I love books! From my earliest memories, I loved being read to and then reading practically every book in my elementary school library. There's something about taking a little trip into a wonderful story that is its own unique pleasure. Over the years, my favorite authors have provided me with glimpses into worlds I would never have known had I not picked up their books.



From Beverley Cleary to Lavyrle Spencer to Jodi Piccoult to Anita Shreve and so many others, I am grateful they chose to become storytellers. A great story has the power to move, change and shape its readers. To me, that's an honorable calling and a task I aspire to.