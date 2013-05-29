Author of "Ideas with Legs" Globally Launches eBook for the First Time

New South Wales, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Nils Vesk, author and illustrator of the book “Ideas with Legs”, has now made the popular read available to a global audience via a newly published eBook. Based in Collaroy, New South Wales in Australia, Vesk has made the eBook available on Amazon.com, the Apple Bookstore and SmashWords.com. “The book has changed people’s reality. Its readers now pursue their imaginations with a realistic plan.” said Vesk. “Truly, who hasn't imagined themselves realizing a great idea that could change the world or secure their financial future? This book gives those imaginations what I call legs.”



Now an effective eBook that combines the vital step of generating ideas with executing them, as well as dealing with the hurdles one faces along the way, “Ideas with Legs” is now poised to reach an even broader market. “Before now the book was only available in Australia. We’ve solved that with this downloadable format.” added Vesk. Also the founder of a consultancy firm named Innovation Blueprint Vesk is dedicated to supporting cutting-edge thinking in any entrepreneur turning everyday thoughts into workable business models.



“When it comes to realizing a brilliant idea from scratch, many people think that it’s best left to the professional inventor, designer, scientist or engineer. But my book asks if that’s really the case.” said Vesk. Brought up in a world of PHD scientists and engineers the author is indeed the one to ask the question.



Understanding that the greatest obstacles to realizing a dream are self-imposed Vesk encourages readers to overcome roadblocks by tackling them one step at a time. To do this he relates the tools and tricks of why, what, and how to get the innovation off the ground and continue the necessary momentum on any project. “In the book we’re looking at solutions from conception to completion.” added the self-confessed innovation-junkie. Having an eye on innovation in every regard Vesk also has a free downloadable book on SmashWords.com entitled “Life’s Little Toolbox” that he authored in 2003.



To download “Ideas with Legs” visit http://www.amazon.com, the Apple bookstore or https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/313795. To download Vesk’s free eBook “Life’s Little Toolbox” visit http://www.smashwords.com/books/view/314061. For more information on Vesk’s business, Innovation Blueprint, visit http://www.InnovationBlueprint.com.au or http://www.NilsVesk.com. To connect on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn visit https://www.facebook.com/pages/Nils-Vesk-Innovation-Architect/163910427098080 and https://twitter.com/nilsvesk and http://www.linkedin.com/in/nilsvesk respectively.



