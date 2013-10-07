Author of the Deep Sea Canoe Movement Releases New Foundational Courses

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- For the first time, attendees will learn the latest spiritual product that end time prophecies have been pointing forward to and these are being unfolded in our day before our very eyes. Like any other new product, it comes with the latest, new spiritual technologies. Without the knowledge of, and mastering the technologies there is a limit to what one can do and the benefits would be very minimal. That is the reason why this course is foundational!



Who must attend FOUNDATIONAL Course 2013?



Those who must RAISE UP to the next level and equip with these LATEST Spiritual Technologies, specially for those who missed Michael’s recent ‘New Wine, New Wineskin’ seminar in Kuala Lumpur.



Who is Michael Maeliau?



Michael is the author of the book, "The Deep Sea Canoe Movement” (available at Amazon.com). He is the Leader of the All Peoples Prayer Assembly (APPA). This Prayer movement has been going around amongst the indigenous peoples of the Pacific Islands since 1991. The Pacific Islands are Jesus’ possession (Psalm 1:8B). He nursery the Tabernacle of David Prayers and Worship; and it is GOD’s most expensive project in the end times. He's also one of the Council of Elders of the All Nations Convocation in Jerusalem led by Tom Hess and a member of the Board of Reference of the International Prayer Council of the World Prayer Assembly.



What are people saying about Michael Maeliau?



"I am truly blessed by hearing what the Captain (Jesus) is doing in each one of your lives through the prophesies given to Papa Michael Maeliau in “The Deep Sea Canoe Movement”. Truly its time to stand up and take the glory back to Jerusalem." G. Fave



"On the plane to Helsinki, I read “Deep Sea Canoe Movement”, a book by Michael Maeliau. It really blew my mind and heart, and I was grasped by his prophecies." J.I. Saltskår



"I am from Solomon Islands where the Lord birthed the endtime restoration vision through His humble servant prophet Michael who went through painful labor, scorging, criticism, personal attack, condemn; not for few years, but more than 25 years." James, Maluu



FOUNDATIONAL Course 2013 Contents:



- The LATEST RELEASED Glory of the LORD

- The Unfolding of the End Time Prophecies

- The Spiritual Technology of the End Time

- The Living Sacrifice

- Key to Exploring the Will & Secrets of God

- The Renewed Mind & the Mind of Christ

- The Word of God

- Tabernacle of David (TOD)

- Watchman on the Walls of the World (WWW)

- Restoration of the Kingdom of God

- Kingdom Principles, Values & Manifesto

- The Seven Pillars (Spheres of Society) 2 Cor. 10:13

- The New Wine & the New Wineskin

- Restoration of Relationship with God

- The Government of God (GOG)



Dates:

Monday, October 21 – Sunday, November 10, 2013



Oct 21 – Oct 25 – Five (5) Days Intensive Course Training



Oct 28 – Nov 10 – Daily Course Training



Online and Offline Registration: Please go to http://thefc2013.eventbrite.com



Venue: Salt & Light Academy. 38 Jalan 4/89B, Kawasan Perindustrian Trisegi, OFF Jalan Sungai Besi (same side as BMW), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia



ORGANIZED BY Salt & Light. Sponsors, donors, member of the press, or volunteers should contact mailto:fc2013@saltnlight.asia or please visit www.salnlight.asia. We look forward to seeing you at the FOUNDATIONAL Course 2013!



Contact:

Salt & Light

mailto:fc2013@saltnlight.asia

http://www.saltnlight.asia/