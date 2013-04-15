Author Offers Lessons on Happiness and Success in New Book

Novi, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Very few individuals consider the ability to become comfortable in one’s own skin as their greatest achievement in life. Author, entrepreneur, and professional speaker Rachelle Smith does. Her book outlines lessons learned during her journey towards happiness and success in life.



The new book is a faith-based autobiographical narrative that aims to inspire and challenge readers to stop settling for less than the best that life has offer – and to make the attainment of happiness and success a priority in their lives. “My greatest passion and life mission is helping others to be the best that they can be, and this book is a reflection of that mission,” says Smith.



Very few books deal with the themes of happiness and success together. This book does, as the author believes that the themes are not mutually exclusive, and attainment of both is within reach. The author describes how learning to accept herself has been the greatest lesson of all, as it has served as a springboard for unparalleled happiness and success in her life. “Self-acceptance has transformed my life in so many ways,” says Smith.



The book is divided into three parts totaling twenty-five chapters. Each chapter highlights early lessons such as the value of family and work – to final lessons such as learning to accept herself, and making her dream a reality twenty years ahead of schedule.



About Rachelle Smith

Rachelle Smith is a Michigan based national marketing and sales consultant, coach, trainer – copywriter, author and professional speaker. She resides in suburban Detroit, Michigan. Visit http://www.positivecreativeinfusion.com/My-New-Book-.html, for more information.



Rachelle Smith, Principal & Publisher

Positive Creative Infusion Consulting, LLC

P.O. Box 452

Novi, MI 48376

1-888-781-6680 (toll-free)

248-318-0347 (direct)

1-888-519-9139 (fax)

rachelle@positivecreativeinfusion.com