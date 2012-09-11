Author & PCOS Expert Dr. Rebecca Harwin Gives Away PCOS Fertility Book

Mt. Barker, SA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- According to research, PCOS afflicts approximately 11% of women. Many of these women suffer from anovulation (lack of ovulation), irregular cycles and infertility. When a pregnancy is achieved, there is an increased risk of miscarriage, pregnancy complications and risk of these babies needing care in Neonatal Intensive Care Units.



“PCOS is the most common cause of anovulatory infertility, 26% of infertility requiring IVF therapy is PCOS related. Once pregnant, PCOS places women at higher risk of pregnancy-related diabetes and pregnancy complications” says the Robinson Institute. And as obesity rises, so to does the incidence of PCOS, and PCOS related infertility.



“Now,” says PCOS expert Dr. Rebecca Harwin, “women with PCOS need usable resources to assist them to boost their fertility naturally, to reduce their risk of pregnancy complications, and to improve the health of their babies.”



“Whether struggling to become pregnant, to avoid miscarriage, or to reduce the risk of pregnancy complications” says Dr. Harwin, “there are strategies that can be used to achieve this, some which cost very little. In fact, some take just a little planning. Creating a pregnancy plan and making healthy lifestyle changes before attempting conception can not only boost the chances of conceiving, but also reduce the associated risks that often go hand in hand with PCOS.”



The strategies in Dr. Harwin’s book, 'How To Make Babies, Even When You Have PCOS’, includes topics on how to boost ovulation naturally, 12 steps to reduce conception stress, 5 fertility friendly foods and what to do when you discover you’re pregnant, as PCOS and pregnancy is a critical topic! And importantly, answering the question, “why do women with PCOS have an increased risk of miscarriage, and what can be done about it.”



Albeit a controversial topic, in this book written with an easy-to-read style, Dr. Harwin’s message is clear. “Most often the best person to help a woman with a PCOS to become a mum, is an educated and empowered woman herself. She must take the steps necessary to boost her natural fertility, to be an active part of the PCOS to pregnancy and beyond journey, and not to simply allow herself to be poked and prodded without being actively involved and educated.”



“The key to success with such a difficult challenge,” says Harwin” is to take charge of your body, your lifestyle, and your fertility and to seek out the right information and care to ensure you are giving yourself every opportunity to conceive, and carry your healthy baby safely through to birth and a healthy life.”



Harwin made the decision to give away digital versions of her ‘How To Make Babies, Even When You Have PCOS’ book free after witnessing sufferers of PCOS facing a childless future. “It broke my heart,” says Harwin, “many women are still suffering from PCOS and infertility. This is incredibly stressful and can break down relationships and lives.”



Given away at Harwin’s website page, http://www.ConquerYourPCOSNaturally.com/PCOSFertilitySpecialReport HTMBEWYHP has already been downloaded hundreds of times. “We’re ecstatic with the response and excited to see women with PCOS putting the practical information to good use in naturally boosting their fertility” Harwin says.



About How To Make Babies, Even When You Have PCOS

Specifically designed for women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome to boost their fertility naturally and improve their health through a pregnancy and safer birth, How To Make Babies, Even When You Have PCOS will show you step-by-step rules for a more likely conception and how to reduce your risk of miscarriage and pregnancy complications – transforming your body, your relationships and you into a fertility empowered woman.



About Dr. Rebecca Harwin

Dr. Rebecca Harwin otherwise known as ‘The PCOS Expert,’ is a leading Polycystic Ovary Syndrome natural health expert. As an experienced clinician, Dr. Harwin has appeared in CEO Magazine, Cleo, Body & Soul and Good Health. Her aim is to provide education and empowerment to women suffering from PCOS in America and around the world.



Contact: Dr. Rebecca Harwin

+61 421 986 547

Company name: Living In Wellness Pty Ltd

Mt. Barker, SA

http://www.ConquerYourPCOSNaturally.com

Blog: http://www.conqueryourpcosnaturally.com/_blog/blog/

info@ConquerYourPCOSNaturally.com