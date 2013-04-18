Author Pennie Murray Announces Release of Book, Giving Myself Permission: Putting Fear and Doubt in Their Place

Little Elm, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Author, speaker, and emotional clarity coach, Pennie Murray draws on her experiences growing up in a very critical, rules-driven home as well as her academic research and observational knowledge from corporate America to take aim at the learned inhibitions that sabotage individuals in her newly released book, Giving Myself Permission: Putting Fear and Doubt in Their Place.



Pennie Murray is the creator of the Giving Myself Permission Initiative (GMSP): that advocates lessening the grip of emotions that sabotage success, and ending the addiction of seeking the approval of others. In this book, she offers an unexamined perspective of early examples of permission-seeking conditioning: “Consider this: Mother, May I? Simon Says…. Red light/Green light. On the surface, these are just silly games. But their message resounds—“do not act without permission; if you do, you are out!” Events that seem entirely innocent in fact have the potential to leave the mark of self-doubt on individuals for life.” Murray describes Giving Myself Permission: Putting Fear and Doubt in Their Place as a transformative, self-coaching book that addresses the five emotions that discourage our efforts towards success. She details three transformational shifts that provide the clarity to put fear and doubt in their place. In her sometimes humorous, yet always frank and inspiring way, Murray exposes the culprits of self-sabotage, while also offering useful exercises that challenge our basic assumptions and conditioning. Giving Myself Permission is more than a book title; it’s a higher level of living.



Giving Myself Permission: Putting Fear and Doubt in Their Place is available in paperback at all online retailers. Autographed and multiple copies are available exclusively on the author’s website. The book is also available through major distributors. Electronic version is available in Kindle, Nook Book, Sony Reader, eBookIt.com, and other e-book readers. [ISBN 978-0965194228]



Pennie’s various careers as a police officer, radio talk show host, business owner, and corporate trainer have shaped her passion for helping others lessen the grip of the emotions that sabotage their success, and end the addiction of seeking the approval of others. She is a speaker, certified NLP coach, and author of the book, Giving Myself Permission: Putting Fear and Doubt in Their Place and the audio CD Asking for Richer Ground: The Power of Your Words. Pennie is also the creator of the Giving Myself Permission (GMSP) Initiative and Emotional Clarity Workshops™.



For more information about Giving Myself Permission: Putting Fear and Doubt in Their Place, please visit the website at http://www.givingmyselfpermission.com.



