Author Pens Book on Natural Return to Health and Healing

New Port Richey, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- As the human race depends more and more on antibiotics, the same viruses the antibiotics fight are fast becoming resistant. Companies are in a heated rush to discover the next great drug to combat many of the same issues that have plagued mankind for centuries, but so far, it is a losing battle.



Many, on the other hand, have found that by stepping back into time, returning to the natural world and seeking healing in a homeopathic and natural fashion could hold the necessary secret. Some have found health in alternatives.



Rebecca Totilo is a published author with close to 40 books in print. She is also a practicing aromatherapist, the focus of her newest book.



Therapeutic Blending With Essential Oil: Decoding the Healing Matrix of Aromatherapy is her latest as she continues to work towards helping as many as possible see the advantages and assistance offered from aromatherapy and holistic healing. Oil as a healing element is as old as time itself, and Totilo has a real passion for oils.



Understanding the differences of each oil and its function in aromatherapy is a complex and detailed task. Totilo takes readers through the steps of understanding, starting with a history of oil and aromatherapy, extraction, and more.



“My book does more than just show the reader about the oils. It is a multi-faceted project that combines every element of aromatherapy from creating your own oils to blending them for the maximum efficiency. Readers will learn how easy and simple healing with oil truly can be,” said Totilo.



Besides aromatherapy oils, Totilo also shares how to make other therapies such as massage oil, lotions, gels, salves and more. The book is filled with photographs, charts, illustrations and step-by-step instructions to help anyone from the experienced professional to the absolute beginner and everyone in between.



“Everything in the book is geared to helping anyone escape pharmaceuticals and dependency on drug therapies that may cease working in a few more generations. Oil therapy works,” said Totilo.



More information about the book and Totilo is available on her website. Visit http://rebeccatotilo.com for more on the book, ordering information and a selection of essential oils available.



Book Author: Rebecca Park Totilo

Website: http://RebeccaTotilo.com

Email: becca@rebeccaatthewell.org

Publisher: Rebecca at the Well Foundation

727- 688-2115