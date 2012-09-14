Author, Poet, Composer and Grandmother, Ann Freeman Price, Announces a Live Performance September 23, 2012 at Sparta United Methodist Church

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- Sunday, September 23, at 4pm, Ann Freeman Price will present a one-woman show at Sparta United Methodist Church to benefit the United Methodist Women’s World Thank Offering. Harriett Olson, executive director of United Methodist Women, will speak briefly before the offering to discuss United Methodist Women and their world wide social justice projects and how the donations will be used around the world.



Ann Freeman Price will give a program of original music and writings. She has four books published: Trilogy of Cancer---The Jolt, The Journey, The Joy; Mama and Me---Our Journey Together Her Last Three Years and Beyond; Wisdom of Children---Questions for God; and Graces to Sing to Tunes You Know. She has also produced a CD entitled Woman Songs / Peace Songs.



About Ann Freeman Price

Ann has been a writer for many of her 79 years, is a graduate of Butler University, and received her Master’s in Music Therapy from New York University. She has served as a Local Pastor of a United Methodist Church and as a Lay Pastor of an American Baptist Church, both located in Nyack, NY. Her four children and sixteen grandchildren can be found woven throughout her works.



Contact Info:

Ann Freeman Price

http://www.annfreemanprice.com

(973) 948-7673