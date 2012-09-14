Author, Poet, Composer and Grandmother, Ann Freeman Price, Publishes Three New Books, Releasing in September 2012

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- Ann Freeman Price, grandmother of 16, publishes three new books in August and September of 2012. Each a different genre, Ann Freeman Price, shares her wisdom of 79 years through poetry, story and song.



Mama and Me---Our Journey Together Her Last Three Years is her first novel that chronicles her journey with her mother during her last three years of life. As a music therapist and nursing home staff, Ann’s unique perspective is poignant, insightful and shares the deep connection between mother and daughter through their shifting roles.



Wisdom of Children – Questions for God has been a book in the making for the last twenty three years as it is the stories of young children, their wise moments captured and then a Grandmother’s reflections and questions for God.



Graces to Sing to Tunes You Know – is a fun collection of blessings for meals sung to familiar folk tunes and hymns. Ann has taken familiar tunes and created new meaningful blessings that can be sung alone or together by families, friends and gatherings of people. The tunes are each familiar, just the words are new.



In addition to these new publications Price published her first book in 2008 Trilogy of Cancer---The Jolt, The Journey, The Joy. It is an inspirational collection of stories, song and poetry about her journey with breast cancer. She released a collection of music in the 1980’s that has just been released on CD and MP3 earlier this year: Woman Songs | Peace Songs.



She is working on two children’s books that will be released later in 2012 and 2013.



About Ann Freeman Price

Ann has been a writer for many of her 79 years, is a graduate of Butler University, and received her Master’s in Music Therapy from New York University. She has served as a Local Pastor of a United Methodist Church and as a Lay Pastor of an American Baptist Church, both located in Nyack, NY. Her four children and sixteen grandchildren can be found woven throughout her works.



