Author Points Jews to Real Messiah and Reveals Hidden Meaning of Hanukkah to All

Rochester, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2019 -- Author and Producer, LeTicia Lee, says she met the real Messiah and it was not who she and other Christians believed Him to be. She claims her multiple divine visits were to point the way not just for Jews and Christians but for better clarity and preparedness, and for all human kind.



"There's a reason for the erratic weather, says Lee; it's meant to get our attention. Our personal choices, not government, will ultimately dictate climate results and it can't be done without divine help. It could be catastrophic, but it's up to us to decide." Those are mighty words from a woman who describes herself as more of a "scribe" than prophet and says she simply speaks with GOD and listens.



Not only does LeTicia reveal who the real Messiah is in her timely book, My Love is One (What I Learned from the Messiah about Love, Family, Climate Change & The Second Coming) she further defines "The Second Coming". Lee says she thought Jesus was the first coming but it turns out the real "first coming" was "the first exodus" when Moses guided the Jews from Egypt to the Promised Land.



She says it was a real physical journey and supernatural also. Lee tells readers there is an Israel below (here on earth) and an Israel above (the real Promised Land restored). She says this "Second Coming" will also be the final time this portal will open to humanity on earth, but she does not know why.



However, she does know the hidden meaning of Hanukkah. LeTicia says Hanukkah is not just a Jewish tale of the Maccabees defeating pagan rituals and restoring a Jewish Temple with only one day's oil lasting for eight days. Lee says Hanukkah a.k.a. "The Celebration of Lights" also foretells the dawn of the eighth day of humanity and welcomes the real Messiah. She says that is why the number eight is so auspicious to the Jewish people and its diaspora whether they know it or not.



She reminds us of the first bible chapter, Genesis, which says GOD created the world in six days, and rested on the seventh day. She says there will be a "remembrance" which many may call "an awakening" of multitudes worldwide. That "awakening" sums up the eighth day.



Lee says divisiveness has been the main factor that hindered humanity's "restoration" in the past. She says all races and religions have committed some form of racism without exception. She says ironically, GOD is not religious.



Jews have simply preserved much of the history of humanity even though much of it pertains to the present day. The only other group that has preserved humanity's origins and history are the Navajo Indians but it's derived from very ancient Hebrew.



She says when we see ourselves as "all connected" we gain a better perspective of ourselves on earth. Apparently, "The Golden Rule" to love thy neighbor as thyself is not just good manners for children and the holidays; it could hold the key to humanity's salvation. The author says unity, respect, forgiveness and patience welcomes the Messianic era which has already started.



The author and producer says the widespread discontent of the general public towards corruption in government, business, and education is part of the overall spiritual awakening. It is humanity's inner desire for greater respect, peace, communication and understanding that welcomes clarity and the wisdom of who we all truly are. Lee says technology has helped in some respects for people to realize their "connectedness" and has enabled masses to speak for themselves and to each other internationally.



Lee says the only answers she did not receive were the questions she didn't ask. She says she will leave that for others to discover on their own.



Get more details about the real Messiah, climate change, Hanukkah, and "The Second Coming" in the book, My Love is One at MyLoveisOne.com The supplemental movie on demand by the same name is also accessible on the website.



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