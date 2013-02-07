Author Publishes Book on How to Find a Boyfriend

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- Heather Holland was like many girls, stuck in a rut and unable to find a decent date.



“My friends all had Friday night dates planned, and I was on the couch at the house, alone,” Holland said.



So, Holland decided to do something about it instead of wallowing in self-pity. She developed a detailed savvy technique of how to turn the dating statistics around in her favor. Soon, Holland was inundated with guys all wanting to date her. So successful was her method that she wrote a book.



“It took me a while to perfect the technique and to get the system just right, but I did it. You can too,” Holland added.



Holland’s book: How to get a Boyfriend: A Cool Chick’s Guide is currently on Amazon.com for sale on its Kindle.



“Many women have used my techniques over the years and have found decent, dreamy guys,” Holland added.



A scant 48 pages long, this e-book is sure to be a big hit for all readers, no matter their age or demographic.



“My goal in writing the book was to make a book for any girl who is seriously tired of kissing frogs to find a prince and continually ends up with warts. This book should help you find that prince, quickly,” Holland continued.



Those who are interested in learning more about Holland’s book can visit her website at: www.acoolchicksguide.com and her Amazon.com page for the e-book how to get a boyfriend .



Book Title:

How To Get A Boyfriend: A Cool Chick’s Guide

Author: Heather Holland

Website: http://www.acoolchicksguide.com