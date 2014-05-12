Author Publishes Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) Whitepaper in Major Information Technology Publication

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Eddie Williams is a well-respected IT professional among his colleagues. Recently, he wrote one of 39 new articles published in the PMWorld Library, an international Program/Project journal for IT professionals.



The journal itself is one that is recognized as a leader within the industry. Author articles are peer-reviewed and carefully selected for publication. Williams is one of 398 authors from 53 countries to have been published on the site, in addition to hosting his own blog on the IT Professional Facilitator.



“I am very excited to be selected. This piece is a work of love but required intensive study,” said Williams.



Williams normally publishes his work on his own blog, available at http://itprofessionalfacilitator.com/.



His article, The System/Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC), is a foundational article that’s imperative to the software development lifecycle.



The article’s focus is on how the lifecycle of development is taught incorrectly and the critical steps to remedy failure.



“My goal is to provide the necessary knowledge transfer, successful best practices and lessons learned to IT project management professionals and provide them with the tools and know how to get the job done right and achieve continued success,” said Williams.



A skilled and accomplished professional in his field, Williams has also written a book on Software/Firmware Configuration Management within the System Development Life Cycle. The book was written for any IT and project/program management professional and is available at http://management.rayannpublishers.com.



Interested parties can read the SDLC article at http://pmworldjournal.net/article/systemsoftware-development-life-cycle-sdlc/ .